tracy

Elections Legal Counsel Bud Fitch of the Secretary of State’s Office is shown (second from left) with ballots at the Ballot Law Commission meeting Monday in Concord. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — After the state Ballot Law Commission met Monday, there were no material changes in the winners and losers for state House seats from the recent recounts, with Republicans holding a 201-198 majority with one tie race still to be determined, likely by the Legislature, for Rochester’s Ward 4. Several appeals, including two related to that tied Rochester seat, were withdrawn before the Ballot Law Commission met to consider them.

The commission did agree to count 27 absentee ballots that appeared to have not been originally counted in the race for Rockingham District 6 in Brentwood in which Melissa Litchfield, a Republican, lost to Democrat Eric Turer 1,198-1,214.

