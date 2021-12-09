CONWAY — Town and state officials are set to hold a video conference next Thursday to discuss having the Intervale Scenic Vista visitors’ center be open to the public seven days a week after receiving complaints that people have stopped there only to find the facilities closed.
The lack of public restroom facilities in North Conway have picked up more urgency in recent years since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a surge of visitors to town.
While the New England Ski Museum has opened its handicap-accessible bathrooms thanks to help from the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce members, the town has made little headway on building its own facilities near Schouler Park.
Last month, selectmen discussed the complaints they received about the visitor center being closed Tuesdays and Wednesday. The visitor’s center is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes provided an update.
“Next week we’ve been invited to a Zoom meeting with the Business and Economic Development people from the state to talk about the bathrooms at the Scenic Vista,” said Holmes, adding that selectmen are invited.
“It’s going to be represented by all the stakeholders,” he said, who would include Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford “and the state departments that are going to be overseeing this kind of activity.”
The Zoom meeting will take place Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Holmes said selectmen would need to let them know at least 24 hours in advance if a quorum of board members plans to attend as that would need to be publicly posted meeting.
Selectmen made no decisions Tuesday but are to meet again Dec. 14.
Last week, Holmes, District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), Crawford, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), various other state officials and the Sun were tagged in emails about the bathroom situation.
Kenney shared an article from the Sun titled “Lack of public facilities still irking visitors” published Nov. 26. He encouraged Commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs Taylor Caswell to get in touch with the town and chamber over the issue.
“I am sure the local Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Janice Crawford and the Town of Conway would like to be a part of the solution,” said Kenney. “I encourage your staff to reach out to local governmental and civic officials in Conway and surrounding areas.”
Caswell on Nov. 30 agreed to do just that.
Communications Director Division of Economic Development Business and Economic Affairs Lorna Colquhoun addressed the Sun’s question in a Nov. 30 email.
“Like most businesses, the 12 state-operated welcome centers around New Hampshire have been experiencing difficulty in retaining and finding staff. This has had an impact on operating hours, including our center in Intervale,” Colquhoun said.
“Having said that, as a result of the concerns raised locally, we will be seeking a meeting with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and town officials to discuss collaborative options that may be able to address the center’s current staffing challenges.”
Selectmen sent a letter dated Nov. 29 signed by Weathers about bathrooms to the governor’s office. It said “various citizens” have asked the town about the bathrooms being closed.
“To our knowledge there are no public bathroom facilities from Portsmouth to North Conway, therefore this rest area is relied on for many travelers,” said the selectmen’s letter. “We as a town are currently in the process of looking at locations and potential funding options to build town maintained public restrooms in the future.
“We understand that as we are living in the time of COVID-19 and all of the challenges that brings with it. However, we are requesting that these bathroom facilities be open and available 7 days a week in order to support the influx of tourism we are seeing the Mount Washington Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.