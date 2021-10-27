CONWAY — With COVID-19 numbers reaching unprecedented numbers, the Conway School Board has implemented a mask mandate for those attending its meetings.
Monday night marked the first board meeting with the procedure in place. Only four board members were in attendance — Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Joe Lentini (chair) and Barbara Lyons, who was attending her first meeting since being appointed Oct. 12 to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Burke, were all in masks. Board members Joe Mosca, Ryan Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw were absent.
Monday also marked the lowest turnout in citizen attendance since July. Only five citizens turned out. Linda Burns, Jim LeFevbre and Doug Swett, all of Conway, and Tim Sorgi of Albany all wore masks.
Despite signs posted at every entrance to the school that masks were required, Conway resident Wendy Richardson did not wear one.
Because of that, Lentini approached her before the start of the meeting to inform her of the need to mask up.
She responded: “I am socially distanced and I have a doctor’s note."
Lentini asked to see the note, but Richardson after searching in her bag for it, was unable to produce the note.
Still, Lentini allowed her to stay. “I’ll take your word for it tonight,” he said.
From her seat, Richardson went on to live stream the meeting with her phone.
In terms of the note, “I took her at her word,” Lentini said by phone Tuesday from Memorial Hospital, where he works as an EMT administering COVID-19 tests.
Earlier this month, the board’s policy committee met and masks were required. According to Lentini, who serves on the committee with Mosca and Whitelaw, Nella Thompson of Eaton attended but did not put on a mask, citing a doctor’s note she had. Lentini said she did not have the note with her.
Masks at all seven schools in SAU 9 have been required for students and staff since the start of the school year.
Signs that were posted on the schools' entrances since August originally said: “Per CDC guidelines, masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated."
The new signs say masks must be worn by all individuals whether they are vaccinated or not.
Of the board's mask mandate, “I made the call," Lentini said. "If we’re asking students and staff to wear masks when they are in these buildings, we should all be doing the same.”
Mosca, who suffered through a bout with the coronavirus, supported the decision.
“I was not a mask person until I got (COVID),” he said. “Now that I’ve had it, I don’t ever want it again. If wearing a mask increases the odds by 1 percent that I won’t get it, nor will I spread it to someone else, I’m wearing a mask.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard also agreed with the board's decision on masks.
“Absolutely,” he said by phone Tuesday. “The whole goal is to keep everyone safe.”
Lentini said he has seen cases increase dramatically.
“Hopefully, if people are asked to mask we’ll get everyone to comply.”
Masks have been a hot-button issue across the state.
In Moultonborough, voters at a special meeting on Oct. 13 rejected an effort to end a mandatory face mask policy in Moultonborough schools.
The special meeting was held under a state statute following a petition drive. A school district attorney said the school board is in charge of district policy and the vote was advisory only. Meeting proponents disputed this and said the outcome would be binding.
The policy said masks were to be worn inside schools and on school buses when there is a high level of COVID-19 community transmission in Carroll County, as there is now.
Moultonborough School Board Chair Patrick Hart said it’s important to be able use all strategies for keeping students safe. He said he wanted to avoid the sort of outbreak that would force remote learning.
A contingent of citizens requested a town vote, hoping to change the policy. But when votes were tallied, a majority — 208 people — backed the status quo, with 156 people voting to overturn the policy.
Meanwhile in Coos County, the Berlin City Council and Gorham selectmen both approved mask mandates in public settings at their meetings on Monday.
At Berlin's council meeting, Berlin School Superintendent Julie King said she was in favor of a mask mandate and said the community, especially the medical community, has been hit hard by the virus as there are currently no open beds at the hospital.
King said the school district has seen masks work and it is the least intrusive way to help.
Coos County Family Health CEO Ken Gordon said the county is currently experiencing the highest rates of COVID in New England.
Resident Emme Garret said she was concerned about events happening in the community where people are interacting with one another without practicing social distancing or wearing masks.
In Gorham, the board of selectmen said it will review its mandate at its next meeting Nov. 8.
Town Manager Denise Vallee said it's her belief that businesses are relieved to be able to post the board's action on their front doors.
William Carroll, managing editor of The Berlin Sun, and Rick Green of The Laconia Daily Sun contributed to this article.
