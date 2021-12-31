CONCORD — If you’ve ever wanted to try ice fishing, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, Jan. 15. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.
Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the N.H. Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at tinyurl.com/2p8px8un.
Note that people participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on free fishing day.
Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more at tinyurl.com/yenxpen6.
This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.
To read or download the brochure “Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers,” visit tinyurl.com/8ensh9s8.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. Go to wildnh.com to learn more.
And with the arrival of winter snow, it’s time for snowmobile enthusiasts to start planning for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend. March 4-6, riders from throughout New England, as well as from across the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.
During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced.
“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many resident and non-resident riders,” said Capt. Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration and safety education for Fish and Game’s’s Law Enforcement Division. “It’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state.”
Open Snowmobile Registration weekend happens each March, and New Hampshire resident snowmobile enthusiasts should look to other New England states and Canadian provinces for similar registration weekends in January and February.
To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire unaccompanied, anyone age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class.
All online classes will cover a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating a snowmobile or OHRV on public or private property.
To register for an online safety class go to wildnh.com/ohrv/education.html. For information on snowmobiles, go to ride.nh.gov.
