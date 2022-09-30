CONCORD — For nine days, a group of moose permit holders and their hunting partners will get to take part in New Hampshire’s annual moose hunt, set for Oct. 15-23.

Two Carroll County residents — James Lewkowicz of Jackson and Dana Taylor of Moultonborough — were among 40 permit holders who se names were pulled from a pool of more than 6,033 applicants in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing in June.

