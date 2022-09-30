CONCORD — For nine days, a group of moose permit holders and their hunting partners will get to take part in New Hampshire’s annual moose hunt, set for Oct. 15-23.
Two Carroll County residents — James Lewkowicz of Jackson and Dana Taylor of Moultonborough — were among 40 permit holders who se names were pulled from a pool of more than 6,033 applicants in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing in June.
One charitable permit each was issued to the N.H. Wildlife Heritage Foundation and N.H. Wildlife Federation Dream Hunt program.
Seventy alternates were also selectedt, including Sandra Vizard of Albany, who is alternate No. 24, and John Clattenburg of Moultonborough, who is alternate No. 17.
Seven of the 40 lottery winners are non-residents, with two each from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and one each from Florida, Georgia and New York.
Last year, according to Fish and Game, hunters harvested 30 moose, a success rate of 73 percent.
In 2020 and 2021 the lottery was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in the Granite State for more than 20 years. The state’s first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country for what was then just a three-day hunt. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. In 1992, the number of permits rose to 190 and the following year to 317 permits. By 1994, the number had increased to 405 and topped out at a record 495 in 1995.
The herd stood at 5,000 in 1994. In 2017, according to the National Wildlife Foundation, “The New Hampshire moose population has plummeted by more than 40 percent in the last decade from over 7,500 moose to just 4,000 today.”
According to foundation biologists, some of the decline is due to “increasing parasite loads influenced by shorter winters caused by climate change.”
The state’s current moose population, say Fish and Game biologists, is estimated at about 3,000 animals.
The state’s moose population is being observed by drones and 140 cameras in the woods over the next few years to help determine their population numbers and better understand their health, which is being stressed by climate.
The study approved in late May will work to corroborate observation numbers voluntarily collected each fall by deer hunters to get a more verified picture of the situation using unmanned, infrared technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.