Latest plan calls for land swap, new building in back of ski museum
CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking the town to move forward on a possible land swap with the North Conway Community Center that could lead to the construction of public restrooms behind the New England Ski Museum across from Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
Currently, the only public restrooms in Conway are at the ski museum.
The town and the community center share ownership of the land where the building would be built.
Selectmen agreed at Tuesday’s regular meeting to have the town of Conway staff participate in a North Conway restroom task force, and also decided the town manager could continue pursuing a land deal with the community center.
The lack of public facilities in the village picked up urgency ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began bringing a higher surge of visitors to town, though the village has struggled for decades with a lack restrooms.
“The Chamber of Commerce called me about forming a ‘Bathrooms for North Conway Task Force’ that could get some business members and other stakeholders involved,” said Town Manager Tom Holmes. “They’re looking for the town support and participation.”
An email from Chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford to Holmes and various town leaders explains that the parcel of the irregular-shaped 30-by-30-foot parcel is located by the ski museum.
Crawford told the Sun the request for the task force came from the North Conway Village Association, an affiliate of the Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The cost of constructing the bathroom building is estimated at $300,000. Holmes has been trying to raise the money through donations and grants. If no tax money is involved, no town meeting vote would be needed; however, the grant process may require a public hearing be held.
The town would cede some land to the community center to complete the NCCC’s ownership of Hog Coliseum, where Mud Bowl is annually held.
Crawford is prepared to raise $75,000 and is aware of a $50,000 donation. She will be asking the chamber board about donating the info booth on the Gibson Center property to the town. In its place would be a static information station and revenue from billboards on it could be used for ongoing costs.
In other words, she says the info booth could become the shell of the needed bathroom facility.
“The MWVCC will be discussing the value of moving the current information booth from the Gibson Center lawn to the land mentioned above to act as the base of this facility,” she said. “Static information services would be part of this donation.”
She also said the increase in Meals and Rooms Tax revenue the town is getting or American Rescue funds could pay for the bathroom.
During the meeting, Holmes told the Sun that he was approached by “an entity” who wanted to petition an article to raise and appropriate money for bathrooms.
“I explained to them that they were welcome to do so,” said Holmes. “However, if the vote went against their way, that would be the end of the issue.”
“There’s a theory called ‘no means no.’ If the voters say you can’t do it, the selectmen (would) probably stop the initiative because the voters told selectmen not to do it.”
Selectmen voted unanimously, with Mary Carey Seavey absent, to have the town join the task force.
They told Holmes to keep working on the land swap. Holmes told the Sun selectmen could do the land swap without a town meeting vote.
Selectmen also voted 4-0 to make Seavey the representative to the task force, but they might have been joking.
On Thursday Crawford sent the Sun a roster of who would be on the task force.
Crawford has offered to serve as the chair of this task force and their roles.
Holmes will reach out to Community Center President Cheryl Kovalik to discuss a land swap.
Peter Edwards, co-owner of Zeb’s, has volunteered to gather information from other resort towns (in and outside of New England) on what bathrooms they have, history, size, cost to build, how funded, annual maintenance cost and who pays.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli has a preliminary design and budget that the committee will review.
Other people serving on this task force are made up of town officials, North Conway Village business owners and non-profit directors, coaches and abutters and include: Carrie Burkett, of the community center; Kevin Walker of North Conway Golf Course; Marianne Jackson of the Gibson Center; Andrea Masters of Pope Memorial Library; Alec Tarberry, of the Tarberry Group; Conway Town Planner Jamel; Mark Butterfield, New England Ski Museum; Andy Pepin, Cal Ripkin baseball; Michael Lane of Conway Parks and Recreation and John Eastman, incoming town manager.
“A meeting will be set up once we have determined if the land swap is agreed upon, research has been completed and plans and estimated costs have been solidified for discussion,” said Crawford.
If anyone has any questions or discuss serving on this task force contact Janice Crawford at 356-5701 ext 303 or janice@mtwashingtonvalley.org.
