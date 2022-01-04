CONWAY — National Guard members are helping to ease the burden on overworked staff at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Four members of the New Hampshire Air National Guard have been placed at Memorial under Gov. Chris Sununu’s Dec. 8 executive order, which called up 70 Guard members to help at hospitals around the state as COVID and non-COVID patients filled hospital beds across New England.
It is the largest single call-up of Guard members in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
The group of four — Tech. Sgt. Matthew Barricklow, Senior Airman Robert Alcocer, Staff Sgt. Rebekah Londoff and Staff Sgt. Josh Santos — arrived at Memorial on Dec. 13. They are assigned to the hospital through the end of March.
None of the Guard members has a medical background, but hospital officials and co-workers say they are providing essential support services.
Alcocer, of New York, and Santos, of Cranston, R.I., are to help out with nutrition services at the hospital. They work in the kitchen, preparing meals, washing dishes, delivering meals for patients and doing whatever work is needed in the cafeteria.
“It’s pretty much helping out,” said Alcocer, who was working the early shift in the cafeteria on Tuesday. He added he’s happy to do whatever he can to help. “I think it’s great. I love doing it.”
He also was happy to visit North Conway for the first time. “I’d never even heard of this town. It’s lovely here,” he said.
Alcocer, whose regular job with the Guard is as an air refueling boom operator on Boeing KC-46 Pegasus military transport aircraft, has been mostly full-time with the Guard for the past two years, serving in a variety of COVID-related and other jobs, including spending several months at a vaccination site in Keene and serving on transport flights to bring medical personnel where they are needed.
When not on special assignment, Santos’ regular work with the Guard is as an air traffic controller on Cape Cod.
The nutrition services staff on hand Tuesday were very enthusiastic about the job Alcocer and Santos have been doing.
Kerima Lepir of Conway, who has worked in nutrition services at the hospital for years, said: “We want to keep them. We don’t want to lose them.”
None of the Guard members stationed at Memorial currently calls New Hampshire home. Barricklow, for instance, used to live in Bedford but now lives in Los Angeles. A member of the Guard’s IT Communications Flight, at Memorial, he is working with materials management staff in the mornings and as a patient services representative in the afternoons.
New Hampshire National Guard members are allowed to live anywhere in the U.S. as long as they can report for duty when called. While working at Memorial this winter, the Guard put them up in a hotel in North Conway.
Alcocer joined the N.H. National Guard because it had the closest base (Pease in Portsmouth) that needed his specialty. Londoff, originally from Chicago and now of South Portland, joined while attending UNH.
Londoff has been assigned to be unit secretary for the medical-surgical and intensive care units, where inpatients stay overnight at Memorial.
As such, she is responsible for such things as admitting patients, answering phones and tracking down medical staff members when they are needed, a sometimes challenging job with people always on the move.
For instance, according to Infection Prevention Specialist Andrea Murphy: “The wrong person can tie up a med-surge unit in knots. She (Londoff) was right on it,” learning the task quickly and doing it well.
As the pandemic drags on, and hospital staff continue to work overtime, with many filling positions they were not hired to fill, the additional help is seen as a godsend.
The hospital has been operating near capacity for months.
As a critical-access rural hospital, Memorial is set up to have a maximum of 25 inpatients at one time. Officials say there are plans to add beds if a surge in cases makes that necessary. The problem, however, is finding staff to care for those additional patients.
Shauna Ross, clinical manager of the medical-surgical unit, said having Londoff in the job frees up Deborah Murphy, a licensed nursing assistant, “to work on the floor Monday through Friday, and that’s great.”
Of Londoff, Ross said, “She fits right in with the med-surg group,” which was busy Tuesday with 17 patients in the medical-surgical unit and two in ICU, with two more patients waiting to be admitted.
Londoff, 27, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2018 with a degree in musical theater. Her acting career was just getting started when it was derailed by the pandemic as theaters shuttered.
At the same time, part-time Guard members were called up again and again to help in various areas.
With the Guard for nearly nine years — with a regular job as air transportation craftsman — over the past two years, Londoff has served in call centers for N.H. Employment Security and for the state Department of Health and Human Services vaccine scheduling center, as well as serving as liaison officer with the state’s Joint Task Force.
She also worked as a COVID case investigator for DHHS in 2020. She said the 10-hour shifts calling people and telling them they had COVID and asking them to isolate were very draining.
The work at Memorial’s medical-surgical unit varies, Londoff said. “Some days it’s non-stop. Some days there are waves, and you get a bit of a breather. Last week was rough because all the beds were full."
Londoff said her Guard training prepared her to work in the high-stress environment.
“We learn to be busy all the time,” she said, adding that in training, “They purposely make things unfair. They yell at you all the time. They break you down as individuals and build you up as a team. It really teaches you to listen to what’s being said, not how it’s being said.”
But she said the nurses in the medical-surgical unit are “even calmer than I am. … The nurses are wonderful. I love all the people I work with. Their level of patience and compassion are amazing to me.”
