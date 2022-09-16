CONCORD — The court battle between short-term rental owners and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct was heard before the New Hampshire Supreme Court Thursday afternoon. During the oral arguments, justices expressed skepticism that the precinct’s ordinance is clear enough to enforce.
The case is called Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct.
The Andrewses of Melrose, Mass., were represented by John Cronin The KLP zoning board was represented by Demetrio Aspiras III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester.
In April 2018, the Andrewses sued the precinct over regulations that require STR owners to be on site and had various complaints as to how their case was handled. The couple bought two homes in the KLP to rent out short-term. The KLP then enforced an ordinance that said rentals had to be owner-occupied.
The Andrewses sued in Carroll County Superior Court, where Judge Amy Ignatius ruled against their arguments in a Sept. 14, 2021, order.
The ordinance is written to say: “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated.
Each side was given 15 minutes.
Toward the end of the hearing, Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald questioned whether the ordinance was clear enough for the KLP to enforce.
“I don’t understand how just the phrase ‘transient or permanent guest’ does not render this provision ambiguous,” said MacDonald to Aspiras.
“I mean, ‘permanent guests’ would seem to suggest that that long-term rentals are prohibited,” he said.
Aspiras replied, for at least the second time in the arguments, that the word “guest” is different than the word “tenant.”’ He said the KLP has never said long-term rentals were banned.
“Renting a single-family house on a standard month-to-month lease, those people renting that property would not be guests, they would be tenants,” said Aspiras.
“And this wasn’t a direct issue in this case. Certainly, the plaintiffs did not present any evidence that the KLP in any other circumstance had taken a position in terms of interpreting the ordinance that way.”
He said it would be unusual for a home to be occupied by a non-tenant long-term guest if the owner wasn’t there. He said a guest is someone who is staying in a place temporarily. For example, a family from away renting a home during a vacation wouldn’t say they live at the rental home.
Cronin spoke first and laid out the history of the case and his arguments.
“It’s a situation where you have a kind of odd community, a lighting precinct, that was giving some power to zone back at 1950s,” said Cronin adding that in the 1980s, some zoning regulations passed that restricted short-term and permanent rentals.
“We think that’s totally inappropriate,” Cronin said.
Cronin said the Andrewses believe the owner occupation requirement pertains to motels and not houses. He noted the owner occupation requirement wasn’t enforced for decades.
“You’ve had an ordinance in place, and you’ve had single-family houses that had been rented on an interim basis for years with no enforcement.
“You have members of your own family that continue to rent these houses without any enforcement,” said Cronin.
“And now you’re selecting a small group of people to prohibit them from doing what others are allowed to do?”
Cronin fielded several questions from the justices, including one from Justice Patrick E. Donovan.
“What’s a permanent guest other than my 23-year-old college graduate?” said Donovan.
The question stumped Cronin, who said if the justice were living in the KLP, he might have to be present whenever his adult child spends the night at the family home.
Meanwhile, Aspiras asked the justices to affirm Ignatius’ decision and deny the Andrewses’ appeal.
Almost immediately, he had to field a question from Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi.
“If a rental has to be owner-occupied, how does that work in a single-family home?” asked Hantz Marconi.
Aspiras replied that a “guest” is different than a “tenant.”
“The KLP’s use of the term ‘guest’ is important here,” said Aspiras. “And that’s fundamentally what’s controlling” the case.
The justices asked Apiras about the accusation that the ordinance was enforced only against out-of-state short-term-rental owners.
“While there has been representations that’s what occurred ... after reviewing the certified record, the trial court ruled that the plaintiffs failed to present evidence on that issue,” Aspiras said.
He later added that concerns about STRs in the community are what triggered the KLP to enforce the ordinance.
The justices adjourned after hearing the arguments from Apiras and Cronin. A decision could be rendered in two to six months.
