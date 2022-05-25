CONWAY — Secretary of State David Scanlan will speak about election integrity at the North Conway Community Center today at 5:30 p.m.
Maureen Blanchard of Hale’s Location, one of the event’s organizers, said the event is open to the public and free of charge.
“We’re hoping a lot of people will come out to see and hear Secretary of State Scanlan,” she said. “It should be an interesting evening.”
Earlier this month, Scanlan announced the formation of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence, whose mission is to “work to identify root causes of voter confidence decline and make recommendations to reverse the trend.” It is tasked with holding a series of public listening sessions throughout the state.
Scanlan, according to his website, said the committee was formed as “a bipartisan effort to discuss and address growing concerns about declines in voter confidence. Dick Swett and Brad Cook will chair the committee.”
Swett, a board member of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, served in the U.S. House of Representatives and Congress and as ambassador to Denmark.
Cook is current chair of the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission.
Also appointed to the committee are Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord Republican City committee; Amanda Merrill, a board member for the New Hampshire Land & Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP); Jim Splaine, who chaired the 1988-89 Charter Commission that rewrote Portsmouth’s Charter and authored the 1975 law that requires the New Hampshire Secretary of State to set the First-In-The-Nation Presidential Primary at least “seven days or more” before a similar event; Douglass Teschner, president of Growing Leadership, New England Regional Leader of Braver Angels and former Peace Corps Director in Ukraine; Olivia Zink, executive director of non-profit Open Democracy in Concord; and Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project.
“New Hampshire is one of the easiest places for voters to register and cast their ballots, but concerns about declining voter confidence have been voiced in the state, as well as nationally,” said Scanlan on the secretary of state’s website. “Through open and continuous dialogue with the voting public and elected officials, the Committee will work tirelessly in the lead-up to mid-term elections to reverse this trend and strengthen the public’s trust in New Hampshire’s time-tested election process.”
The committee has met three times since its formation, twice in Concord on May 2 and 13, and at the Derry Town Hall on Tuesday. Its next meeting, scheduled for June 7, will be at a site that has yet to be determined.
