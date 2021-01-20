CONCORD — New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu applauded the inauguration of a new president and vice president Wednesday and echoed hopes for unity going forward in the Granite State and across the nation.
Democrats Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 78, former vice president under the Obama administration became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday, and former U.S. Sen. Kamala Devi Harris of California, the first woman and first woman of color, was sworn in as vice president.
Some New Hampshire residents were in attendance.
Due to COVID-19, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies did not provide tickets to the 59th Inauguration for Congressional offices to distribute, but that did not stop state Rep. Charlie St. Clair (D-Laconia) who was waiting along a motorcade route as Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton went to lay wreaths on the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
“I am very glad I came down,” said St. Clair, who is also the organizer of Laconia Bike Week. "We cheered for any important looking cars like kids and was all good. It was said that one motorcade had both the President-elect and Vice President-elect in them. That was good enough for me.”
In New Hampshire, many watched their televisions and computer screens as the event was live-streamed. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was among those who watched from the Granite State and congratulated Biden and Harris on the election.
“I join the people of New Hampshire in rooting for the success of the United States of America under President Biden,” Sununu said.
Sununu said he was hopeful for a new relationship with the administration. “I look forward to opening lines of communication with the president and his administration in the days and weeks ahead so that New Hampshire has a seat at the table.
"This is an incredibly important and uncertain time for our country, where polarization and divisions run deep,” Sununu said.
Senior U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), who attended the inauguration with her husband, Bill, said she hoped for the sake of the nation, through all its bitter racial struggles this past year, its brutal fight against a pandemic and political divisions that the nation would begin to heal and move forward.
“I hope Joe Biden’s message to Americans today echoes in communities across the nation: a brighter future is on the horizon and the way forward is together,” Shaheen said.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said on Twitter she was proud to call Kamala Harris Madam Vice President.
U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.) was on the Capitol steps for the inauguration and posted a few photos of herself on her Facebook page. “Today, we turn the page on a dark chapter of American history, and we begin the hard work of healing our deeply divided nation," Kuster noted.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), was at the event as well and said he looked forward to a fresh, bipartisan start to advance the work of the nation.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris enter office at a time unlike any in our modern memory. A deadly pandemic still rages, with a death toll of over 400,000 of our fellow Americans. Our economy remains on the brink, with millions still out of work and small businesses forced to close.
“And the very foundation of our democracy has been shaken. But I am confident that the American people will meet this moment and that we will begin the process of healing and rebuilding under the leadership of President Biden,” Pappas said.
