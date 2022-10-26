BEDFORD — Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond Dec. 29, New Hampshire Housing has announced a pause to incoming applications under the N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
As of Oct. 21, new applications stopped being accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available and the status of existing state requests to the U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
Support services will continue to be available through the five Community Action Partnership (CAP) agencies, and all applications in the pipeline will be reviewed and funded (pending eligibility).
States and localities across the country have been funding emergency rental assistance since 2021, with resources provided by the U.S. Treasury under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This COVID-19 relief program has kept people housed who have been impacted economically by the pandemic. Without additional reallocated funds or further congressional authorization, those states and localities will no longer have resources available under this program.
New Hampshire Housing and the CAP agencies around the state have been administering NHERAP since March 2021 and provided over $230 million in assistance to over 23,000 households in all 10 counties.
Those who are homeless or at risk for homelessness, should call 211. For assistance with an eviction, contact 603 Legal Aid, which provides free civil legal services to low-income people at (603) 224-3333.
As a self-supporting public corporation created by the Legislature, New Hampshire Housing promotes, finances and supports affordable housing. New Hampshire Housing has helped more than 50,000 families purchase their own homes and been instrumental in financing the creation of 16,000 multifamily housing units. For more, go to nhhousing.org.
