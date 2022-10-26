BEDFORD — Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond Dec. 29, New Hampshire Housing has announced a pause to incoming applications under the N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

As of Oct. 21, new applications stopped being accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available and the status of existing state requests to the U.S. Treasury for additional funding.

