Richard Bruneau of the Mud Sharks dives for the ball during the Mud Heroes and the North Shore Mud Sharks' game at the Hog Coliseum during the 2023 Mud Bowl on Friday. The Heroes won 24-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jamie Kelemen of the Hawgs (left) and Connor Wright of the Things (center) reach for the ball during the North Conway Mud Things and North Conway Mug Hawgs game at the Hog Coliseum during the 2023 Mud Bowl on Friday. The Things won in overtime 12-6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In the hot and sunny opening day of play Friday in the 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination Mud Bowl Tournament of Mud that is held to raise funds for local charities, in Game 1, in a local match-up, the North Conway Mud Things beat the renamed North Conway Hawgs 12-6, in overtime as Things captain Joe McCusker snagged a reception from QB Jared Burke in the end zone after the Hawgs had four downs from the 10 but were unsuccessful and then the Things took over from their 10 and they scored to ice the game.
In Game 2, the Mud Heroes, a collection of veteran Mud Bowlers from throughout New England and last year’s runner-up, trounced the 2005 champion North Shore Mudsharks of the North Shore of Massachussetts and New Hampshire’s Seacoast region by a score of 24-0.
