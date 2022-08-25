CONWAY — Matt Mowers, a former senior White House adviser Donald Trump’s administration who is hoping to face off against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November, said if his former boss becomes the Republican nominee for president, he will have his support.
“Against Joe Biden, absolutely,” Mowers, 33, said during an editorial board at the Sun after appearing at the Gibson Center’s Five-Minute Forum on Aug. 18.
Asked about President Trump “polarizing this country,” Mowers said, “there’s been a polarization in this country for a long time. It goes back certainly at least to the early 1990s.”
“Where do you stand on Trump's effort to overturn the election? Do you think President Biden is a legitimate president,” asked Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue.
“I’ve got concerns about, you know, some things we did see that I think everyone agrees were concerns," Mowers replied.
"Not necessarily here in New Hampshire, but in other states, you have Secretaries of State that are changing rules that they were trying to follow, whether it's around absentee ballots, whether it was around ballot curing, you know, a whole bunch of issues like that, that give a lot of people a lot of concern.”
Guerringue pressed Mowers on whether he believes like Trump that the election “was stolen.”
“I think that there were irregularities around the country, not necessarily here, but around the country that needs to be looked at for the ballots that were cast,” Mowers said.
Mowers lives in Gilford with wife Cassie and their 14-month son, Jackson Samuel.
Currently first in Republican polling, Mowers would be facing Pappas a second time. In 2020, Pappas won a second two-year term, beating Mowers by just over 20,000 votes, 205,606-185,159 or 51.3 to 46.2 percent.
Although he voiced loyalty to Trump in the editorial board, Mowers believes the FBI should not be defunded in light of their recently executed search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, where they seized hundreds of classified documents that Trump took from the White House when his presidency ended.
“Two years ago, I took a pretty strong, firm line about supporting law enforcement, and against the defund the police movement and that continues,” Mowers said, adding, “I think there's got to be more accountability, transparency and oversight in all of these processes under any party, any administration."
Mowers would like the country to “become less dependent” on foreign oil. His first project in the State Department was working on the approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
“It was good for a couple of reasons,” he said. “One, it created good-paying American jobs. Two, it was a necessary mode of transportation for our energy. And three, it sent a message that America was open for business, that we're open to actually producing energy here in the United States, and not just in oil and gas. I think it sent a message that we're open to all sorts of alternatives as well, which I’m supportive of by the way. I think we need more nuclear and I think we need more use of geothermal. I think there's a use for wind and solar and things like that, in certain components. We’re not going to power an entire grid off that, it's just not feasible but here are components for that.”
One topic stands out among voters in the district, according to Mowers.
“Every day, it’s the cost of goods, the fact that we can’t find them and the cost of fuel,” he said. “People are scared right now. With the doubling of utility rates here in New Hampshire, you're seeing the increase of that. Between that, and then the home heating oil prices number two, it’s through the roof."
Mowers outlined his top issues.
“For me, it’s making sure that we are combating inflation, which I think involves a few different things. One is, you've got to stop spending, we can't keep doing all the spending that we're doing, and we've had almost now an extra $4 trillion over the federal budget in the past year and a half, and a lot the year before that during COVID," he said.
"You know, during COVID I think we were all willing to make sure we were there for small business owners and individuals. It was a unique time for the world, obviously, but I would have thought we would have learned our lesson by now. No one has learned that lesson.”
He added: “I think both parties have been addicted to spending for too long. And part of the reason is that you've had folks for whom it's easier to say yes than it is to say no.”
A Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday showed Mowers in front of the Republican congressional hopefuls at 25 percent, with former Trump assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow close behind at 21 percent. The other candidates were in single digits in terms of support.
Others running include Tom Alciere of Nashua, Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Mark Kilbane of Exeter, Mary Maxwell of Concord, Russell Prescott of Kingston, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester and Gilead Towne of Derry.
“The new polls look great, but polls are snapshots in time and don’t change what I do every day,” Mowers said. “You work hard, you speak your mind and hope people want to support you.”
The primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
For more about Mowers, go to mattmowers.com.
