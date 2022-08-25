Matt Mowers Ed Board - chatting

First Congressional District candidate Matt Mowers (R-Gilford) chats with the Sun’s editorial board at its North Conway office on Aug. 18. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Matt Mowers, a former senior White House adviser Donald Trump’s administration who is hoping to face off against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November, said if his former boss becomes the Republican nominee for president, he will have his support.

“Against Joe Biden, absolutely,” Mowers, 33, said during an editorial board at the Sun after appearing at the Gibson Center’s Five-Minute Forum on Aug. 18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.