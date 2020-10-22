CONWAY — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and Matt Mowers (R-Bedford) made their cases to voters in the Mount Washington Valley on why they are the right person hold the 1st Congressional District seat for the next two years when they took to the debate stage at Valley Vision (Channel 3) in North Conway on Thursday afternoon.
The 57-minute debate, sponsored by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, moderated by longtime Madison Town Moderator George Epstein and live-streamed by Valley Vision on Facebook, was in stark contrast to one which occurred 19 hours earlier on WMUR (Channel 9). The two candidates were civil through out and not once interrupted the other.
Epstein asked Mowers and Pappas a wide range of questions including everything from their thoughts on the COVID-19 relief funding to the death penalty, Obamacare, whether we have the two best possible candidates in America running for president to their favorite poems.
Epstein asked about the second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding and what is the hold-up.
“It was heartening that we were able to get four bipartisan COVID relief packages through Congress at the beginning of this pandemic,” Pappas said. “Unfortunately, after that, we faced resistance from the Senate in particular, Mitch McConnell said he wanted to put a pause on additional legislation, even as the Federal Reserve Chair said Congress needed to go big to save our economy and keep people safe.
He added: “I believe that negotiations are going in the right direction, but I won't be satisfied until we get something over the finish line, any way we can get there, either piecemeal or the big deal, we should be doing that.”
Mowers answered: “The most pressing thing we can do right now is reopen Paycheck Protection Program, which has over $100 billion sitting unused from the last round, and make it open to our small business owners. The temperatures are cooling. And it's gonna be harder for our small businesses, especially the restaurant industry to thrive and get through the winter.
He added: “Unfortunately, because of politics, contributed by my opponent, who stands idly by his party leadership 100 percent of the time, it’s not getting done. Politics is at play in Washington, DC. It's preventing PPP funding from getting to small businesses that it needs, people and employees need that funding to get through this winter. ”
Pappas talked about PPP.
“The Paycheck Protection Program was a brand new program that helped protect 123,000 jobs in this congressional district alone. It needed some refinement along the way. We needed to get out the support to our smaller businesses and make sure that the support was more flexible. So I fought for additional legislation that helped accomplish that.”
On the death penalty.
Mowers: “I support keeping it on the books for heinous incidences, including when someone tries to kill someone in law enforcement.”
Pappas: “I’m not a supporter of the death penalty, New Hampshire has overturned its death penalty. We do have an individual who's on death row here. And I think he should face the music.”
Mowers said Pappas voted in June for the police overhaul bill that passed the House after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“That's actually a position that's so extreme that Sen. (Maggie) Hassan, Sen. (Jeanne) Shaheen, even leadership from the NAACP here in New Hampshire opposes, and not to mention law enforcement.”
“He didn't have that conversation before he voted to strip away a critical protection that allows them to do their job, they need that protection, otherwise, you're going to see the largest resignation of cops, our country's history. ...When law enforcement asked you why you voted for it, you told them because your party leadership asks you to do it.”
Pappas responded: “That is absolutely not true in terms of how he characterized that. I voted for the bill because people I talked to around New Hampshire supported it. And it was an effort to support a process that could have gotten us to some change that would have made a difference and save lives.”
Epstein asked about the presidential election. “Have your two parties presented the best of the 150 million people we had to choose from?”
Pappas: “I'm pleased with my party's nominee, and I think I can really only speak for who the Democrats have put up this year. Joe Biden is a decent person with experience. And I think he continues to be underestimated by folks all around our country. But people know where Joe Biden stands and where his heart is. And I think that's what's most important about this moment.
“We need someone who can restore decency and integrity to the office, allow us to turn the page and have a more robust response to COVID-19. So we haven't sadly got the same leadership out of President (Donald) Trump over four years, it's really been a failure and I do hope we can turn the page this November.”
Mowers: “I think you're also looking at real competition of visions. Right. On one side, you have, you know, the President's vision, which involves building our economy back, making sure that we're getting people back to work, making sure that we're lowering taxes for working-class families, making sure that we hold China accountable and also bring core manufacturing back from China here to the United States.
“Those are all things that are being done and will be done with the president that just aren't being done by Vice President Biden. In fact, Vice President Biden's pushing for a big tax hike, including repeal of all the tax cuts, we just talked about the same ones that Rep. Pappas supports repealing. And so these really are two different visions. And, you know, I stand by the one that says we should get out of Foreign Wars, keep taxes low, and then also make sure we're holding China accountable.”
Asked their favorite poem, Mowers said his favorite poet is Robert Frost but didn’t offer a specific poem. Pappas selected Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree.”
Epstein said it would be the first debate in 10 years if he didn’t ask a question about Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act. Epstein asked what the candidates would do to “clean it up” and would one thing be to add a public option.
Pappas: “I support adding a public option to make sure there is choice and competition in the health care exchanges, and make sure that there's a reliable affordable product available to people all across this country on the exchanges.
“You know, I support shoring up the Affordable Care Act and the pillars of it are critically important for this country, protecting people with pre-existing conditions, minimum essential benefits for your health care plan, ensuring people can stay on their parent's policies until they're 26. Medicaid expansion, which is the best tool we have to address the addiction epidemic here in New Hampshire. Unfortunately, my opponent supports the lawsuit to overturn the ACA.”
Mowers: “You know, I've actually never said anything about the lawsuit that he's talking about. What I have said is I actually support Gov. (Chris) Sununu’s efforts to ensure that there's a replacement, should there be a repeal of Obamacare. That's an important thing."
“I've been doing this for a long time,” Epstein said. “And this is one of the more informative, relatively detailed, certainly civil debates that I've had the opportunity to moderate. I thank you both. You both well informed, and you're better than a lot of the other people I've had, so I appreciate this.”
