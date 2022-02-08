OSSIPEE — Carroll County's nursing home, Mountain View Community, announced Monday it was in outbreak status.
Mountain View Recreation Director Susan Pelletier announced in an email blast that over the weekend two symptomatic residents on the Mount Shaw unit tested positive for COVID-19. bringing the total to four for that unit.
All residents in the unit were given rapid and PCR tests Monday.
“As the facility is now considered in “outbreak status," it is extremely important that visitors following all policies while visiting," she said.
"If you are unable to follow these rules or if you are feeling ‘unwell,’ please do not visit,” said Pelletier.
“Please note, we continue to follow the 10-day quarantine rule. Meaning, if you test positive for COVID-19, you would be unable to visit for 10 days after testing positive. (Day 1 is the day after testing positive)."
The four residents have mild symptoms and are doing well, she said.
"We appreciate your positive thoughts and prayers," said Pelletier
Mount Shaw residents will have to remain in their rooms. Staff are wearing personal protective equipment. Visitation is still allowed.
"Visitors are allowed to come at their own risk," said Pelletier. "Proper mask wearing will be enforced."
Surgical masks are available by the front door.
"Appointments are not needed to visit," said Pelletier. "The front door is unlocked Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. If you visit outside of those hours, please ring the bell to the left of the front door."
An outbreak is defined as three or more linked people among whom the virus is spreading over a 14-day period. The state and Centers for Disease Control use this definition to identify outbreaks in nursing homes, schools and other settings.
She reported there are a total of about 281,300 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire. There are 8,464 active cases.
There are 8,513 cases in Carroll County. of which 238 are active.
According to covid19.nh.gov, "There were an average of 969 cases per day over the most recent seven-day period (Jan. 29 -Feb. 4). This is a 45 percent decrease compared to the previous seven-day period."
