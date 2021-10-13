OSSIPEE — Mountain View Community which has been partially closed since Oct. 5 could be reopen Oct. 17, which is a few days ahead of their previously announced reopening target.
Mountain View, Carroll County's 103-bed nursing home, had reopened Oct. 1 after being closed since late August because of positive cases.
But on on Oct. 5, Mountain View’s Recreation Director Susan Pelletier said two staff members, who she said had been vaccinated, tested positive and that downstairs units Shaw and Green were closed to visitors.
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
Pelletier gave another email update on Wednesday (Oct. 13). She said on Monday all first floor residents were given PCR test and unvaccinated staff were also tested.
"All residents are negative," said Pelletier. "One unvaccinated staff member tested positive. Fortunately, this staff member does not work in a resident care capacity."
She said Shaw will reopen on Oct. 16 and Green will reopen on Oct. 17.
"We realize how frustrating this is for everyone as it is equally frustrating to us," said Pelleteir.
However, in the previous email update, from Oct. 8 she said that the soonest the two lower units could open is Oct. 20.
She clarified Wednesday that the Oct. 8 email blast was in error. She said the erroneous Oct. 20 date was based on when the staff had first tested positive when she should have been counting the days from when the positive staff were last in the building.
The Sun noted that the new dates are sooner than Oct. 20 and beat expectations set in the Oct. 8 email.
"It was a good mistake to make," she quipped over email to the Sun.
Pelletier on Oct. 6 said unvaccinated staff are being tested twice a week and have all tested negative.
With the newest positive case the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to about 24 staff cases and four resident cases, including one resident death.
