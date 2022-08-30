CONWAY — N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse says if elected to the U.S. Senate come November, he would govern with the same prudence he displayed during his political career in Concord.
The 61-year-old Morse of Salem is among 10 Republicans vying to unseat Maggie Hassan in the general election. But first he has to get through the Republican Primary on Sept. 13. He met with the Sun on Monday afternoon with former House Speaker Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett).
He is now serving his eighth term in District 22, which consists of Atkinson, Pelham, Plaistow and Salem. He was elected Senate president in 2020 but had served in that post previously from 2013-2018. He is the longest-serving state Senate president in New Hampshire history.
The Senate president serves as acting governor if the governor is out of state or cannot discharge his or her duties.
Professionally, Morse owns Freshwater Farms & Garden Center in Atkinson.
“My main message, and I’ve been doing this since January, is ‘I’ve got it done’ ... whether it’s constitutional carry or all these tax cuts,” said Morse. “It’s the difference in this race between myself and the other candidates.”
Asked what he’d do for New Hampshire if elected, Morse said his top three priorities would be getting control over the United States’ southern border, reducing energy costs and balancing the federal budget.
“I think some things have gone awry in this country.” said Morse.
About the border, Morse said the wall needs to be built and people who cross the border illegally need to be prosecuted. Morse said China is shipping deadly fentanyl though Central America to the United States.
“(Personnel from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office) showed me a bag this big that would kill half of Rockingham County,” said Morse, gesturing with his hands. “Why would you allow this to happen?”
As for energy policy, Morse said, “It’s getting awfully expensive to live.” He said the Biden policies need to be reversed and the U.S. to return to the energy strategy that President Donald Trump espoused.
This means using American renewable and non-renewable energy sources. He said Biden’s policies mean the U.S. has to buy energy from OPEC and Venezuela. “We can do it so much cleaner in this country,” said Morse. “Why would we go to those countries (to seek energy)?”
As for fiscal discipline, Morse said he helped create a budgeting process for the state in 2005 that’s still in place today. He said this process has allowed New Hampshire to keep spending in check and grow the economy.
“I really think the one statement that has to be made is ‘no,’” said Morse. “We’re not going to allow the debt ceiling to go up until we create a budgeting process.” For example, he would have said ‘no’ to spending $40 billion on Ukraine.
Among his accomplishments in Concord, Morse lists gradually reducing the state’s business taxes by a couple of percentage points, which he said actually helped grow the state’s economy. The business profits tax was 8.5 percent and is now 7.5 percent and the business enterprise tax has been reduced from 7.5 percent to 5.5 percent.
He also supported a bill that passed into law in 2017 that removed the need to carry a license to carry concealed firearm in public. Such licenses are still issued in New Hampshire for reciprocity with other states.
As for abortion, Morse says it’s going to be an issue, but the economy is the bigger issue. He contrasted himself with Hassan.
“You know that we put in this budget we won’t have abortions in the seventh, the eighth and the ninth month, we won’t have late-term abortions, then we also said that you couldn’t use taxpayer dollars to pay for an abortion,” said Morse.
“What Maggie Hassan is presenting to you is abortion throughout the pregnancy, and that it be funded by taxpayer dollars federally, and take parents out of the equation. There’s a pretty good contrast between what I got done in New Hampshire and what she wants,” Morse said.
Asked about Trump, Morse said, “I definitely think Donald Trump had the right policies for this country.”
Asked if he would support Trump in 2024, Morse said he would wait until after 2022’s election to find out. He said Trump might not seek re-election, and other candidates might run on a similar platform.
He said his wife Susan and daughter Emma, 27, gave him the green light he needed to jump in to the U.S. Senate race.
“When we saw there was an opportunity to win and my family is 100 percent behind me, that made it easy,” said Morse.
WMUR reported Aug. 15 that the Saint Anselm College Survey Center showed Morse in second place in polling, trailing retired general Don Bolduc by a wide margin. The polls said 32 percent of respondents favored Bolduc, while 16 percent support Morse. The other Republican candidates trail into the single digits.
“I don’t think you can look at any polls yet,” said Morse. “We just started advertising.”
