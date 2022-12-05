By Brian Fitzgerald, Hank Dresch and Mark Bunker, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — November 2022 was a tale of two different months, as the first half featured unseasonably warm conditions, followed by a colder, snowier and wetter second half.
On six days during the month, daily maximum temperature reached the 70 degree mark, which is a full 24 degrees warmer than the November average.
During one exceptional 24-hour observation day on Nov. 6-7, temperatures ranged from maximum of 73 and minimum of 61 degrees. This minimum temperature represents a daily departure of 34 degrees warmer than the normal daily minimum temperature in November at 27 degrees.
Maximum daily temperature for the month averaged nearly 7 degrees warmer than normal, with the mean temperature for the month 41.4 setting a new mark for the warmest November on record (station records go back to 1959). The previous warmest November was 40.9 in 1999.
Conditions shifted toward decidedly cooler conditions by the 15th, with daily maximum temperatures averaging cooler than normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The first measurable snow of the season was observed on Nov. 15-16 with 2.1 inches falling. Temperatures moderated through the remainder of the month, with precipitation totaling a slightly lower than normal 3.74 inches.
The observation periods are from 8 a.m.-8 a.m. at the North Conway Weather Station on Pine Street in North Conway Village.
New November records:
• New highest monthly average temperature: 41.4 degrees
• New highest daily minimum temperature: 61, Nov. 6-7.
• New daily maximum temperature: 73.
• New daily highest minimum temperature: 61.
• New daily highest average temperature: 66.5, Nov. 11-12.
• New daily maximum temperature: 72.
Temperature
• Average maximum temperature: 52.8 (+6.6 degrees).
• Average minimum temperature: 29.9 (+2.6).
• Mean Temperature: 41.4F (+4.6 degrees).
• Maximum temperature for the month: 73 on Nov. 6-7.
• Minimum temperature for the month: 17 on Nov. 20-21.
Precipitation
• Total: 3.74 inches (0.73 inches below normal).
• Greatest in 24 hours: 1.61 inches (on Nov. 11-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.