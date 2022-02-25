CONWAY — A sign on the door of Mineral Springs says the nursing facility is in COVID-19 outbreak status; however, the state Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t have it on its list of institutions with active outbreaks.
Mineral Springs, located at 1251 White Mountain Highway in Conway, is a 95-bed Genesis Healthcare facility offering services such as short-term rehabilitation and long-term care for residents.
“Since the end of January, 43 residents and 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mineral Springs,” said Mineral Springs spokeswoman Lori Mayer in a Thursday email to the Sun.
“Both residents and staff members have had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, and there have been no hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19,” she said.
Mayer said 94 percent of residents and 100 percent of Mineral Springs’ employees have been vaccinated.
Asked what Mineral Springs is doing to control the outbreak, she replied: “Mineral Springs is following CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19, including PPE (personal protective equipment), social distancing and testing. In addition, 97 percent of residents have received the booster shot.”
On Thursday, a pink note was seen posted on the front door to Mineral Springs that said, “Our facility is currently in a COVID outbreak. You are still permitted to visit, but we are highly suggesting visiting a later time. Thank you!”
Though Mineral Springs didn’t appear on DHHS’ list of institutions associated with a COVID-19 outbreak as of Feb. 23, Genesis HealthCare’s Wolfeboro Bay Center was listed as experiencing an outbreak of 28 residents and 28 staff members.
“We have continuously notified the New Hampshire Department of Public Health, Ombudsman and family members throughout the outbreak,” Mayer said Thursday. “We will reach out to the state to determine why Mineral Springs is not showing up on the report.”
DHHS spokesman Jake Leon said the state was in touch with Mineral Springs. “The outbreak will be included in the next long-term care facility outbreak update,” he said, saying updates typically come out Wednesdays.
Meanwhile, Carroll County’s 103-bed nursing home, Mountain View Community in Ossipee, is no longer in outbreak status. That status had been announced Feb. 7 and 9. But in an email blast Wednesday, Mountainview Recreation Director Susan Pelletier said all of the COVID-positive patients were off precautions, which means staff no longer has to use extra measures when entering a room or providing care to those residents.
“All residents are out of their rooms and able to leave their units as long as they are wearing a mask,” said Pelletier. “This means we can resume doing things like bingo, church services and live entertainment.”
