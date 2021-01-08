CONWAY — It’s a girl!
It was announced Thursday that the first baby of the new year born at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital was Remy Hazel Fauteux, who arrived Jan. 1 at 6:18 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed a lot of things over the past year, but Memorial, along with other local hospitals, still carry on the tradition of celebrating the first baby of the year, sharing the happy announcement with the community and showering the family with gifts, including gift certificates and a basket of items for the baby and mother.
The healthy baby girl is the first child of proud parents Melinda and Ryan Fauteux of Gorham.
Remy weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and was 19 inches long.
Melinda is 30 and works as the childcare director at Gorham Community Learning Center. Ryan, 29, is a self-employed carpenter
Melinda said she had heard about Memorial’s Family Birthing Center’s excellent reputation and said she was happy with her decision to have her baby born at the hospital.
“They were excellent. The staff was amazing,” she said.
As the first baby born at the hospital in 2021, Remy and her family were honored with an array of gifts and gift certificates from Mount Washington Valley area businesses, staff and volunteers at Memorial Hospital.
These included gift certificates from Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli, Elvio’s Pizzeria, Hannaford Supermarket, Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro, Tomorrow’s Treasures, J Town Deli, Valley Originals; a flower arrangement from Ruthie’s Flowers; dinner for two at White Mountain Hotel; and a gift basket from Memorial Hospital volunteers.
The Family Birthing Center at Memorial delivered about 200 babies in 2020. As with other departments of the hospital, the birthing center has changed procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the staff wants people to know has taken all possible precautions to keep mothers and babies safe.
The birthing unit is locked and there is very little traffic through that part of the hospital.
Perhaps most significant among the precautions is the policy of allowing only one visitor/partner with the mom. Staff members say it is a different experience not to allow siblings and other visitors to come to the hospital, but it helps keep the baby and immediate family to be safe and gives them more private time.
Memorial also recommends COVID-10 testing as a precaution to all moms and their partners, and staff said the birthing unit benefits from both being a small community hospital and having the resources of MaineHealth.
For more information about the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital, go to memorialhospitalnh.org or call (603) 356-5461.
