CONWAY — Ailie Byers is running for one of two three-year seats on the town planning board. Also running are incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner, along with Earl Sires IV and Michael Fougere. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Byers’ profile:
Preserving our land while allowing for growth and economic development is a balancing act. Our community has done well with the aid of our master plan. If elected, I look forward to continuing the work.
The master plan, developed back in 2003 and updated periodically, is well-structured. It sets out goals for the town and is an excellent tool for planning board members and town officials. On the planning board, your primary duty is to use this master plan to help guide the development of the town. I anticipate that my educational background, a master’s in public administration, as well as having lived in multiple localities around the country, gives me a well-rounded outlook for the work of the planning board.
Where the planning board can have the most impact is in residential development. In the past few years, local businesses have not been able to staff fully due to lack of affordable housing. We have also seen an increase in people recreating in the valley, thus changing the housing market for locals. Therefore, we need to look at how we can make incremental changes to zoning regulations to help those who work here afford to live here.
However, this must be measured against the ambiance of the town. This character is why many people live or moved here. It is also a big part of our local economy. As a member of the MWV Housing Coalition, we have tried to move the needle bit by bit in the past few years, and I am proud of the work we have done.
Lastly, I understand that the recreation/public spaces are crucial to our area. As a climber, skier and hiker, this beautiful valley is why I live here. We need to remember to try and keep that character and feel while expanding our capacities in other areas. I believe the shared use trails/rec paths that have developed recently are awesome. As a committee member of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, I am very proud of the conservation efforts made on behalf of our watershed, flora, fauna and agricultural land.
For all of these reasons and many others, I would like to work with the other planning board members to help Conway evolve as we move forward.
