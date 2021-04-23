CONWAY — If someone suffers from chronic muscle or joint pain or from conditions such as anxiety, stress, insomnia or depression, are CBD oils, creams and tinctures or medical marijuana therapy right for them?
That question was posed to pain management specialist Kelly DeFeo of Cranmore Health Partners and Deb Jasien, proprietor of Fields of Ambrosia, both in North Conway.
Cannabis-based remedies can be incredibly helpful, said DeFeo, who has over 27 years of experience in anesthesia with 10 years of specialized experience in acute and chronic pain management.
“I’ve had people actually come off their opioids with the ability to use medical cannabis,” added DeFeo. “I have people that don’t escalate their opioids because they have that, like it’s another arrow in the quiver to use to either help with muscle relaxation or to help them sleep at night or anxiety.”
CBD, she said, is approved for post-traumatic stress disorder. “I have some patients that have overlapping conditions of anxiety and stress, and with the PTSD, that aggravates their pain.
“So anything we can give and be a little safer and not escalate medications and allow people to sleep better at night so they feel better during the day, those are all really incredibly helpful,” said DeFeo.
DeFeo served on the medical advisory group that helped develop New Hampshire’s medical marijuana guidelines that went into effect in 2016, with the state’s first alternative treatment center opening in Concord in July that year.
There are now seven, including Sanctuary ATC (Alternative Treatment Center) in Conway at the former Citizens Bank Building in Conway.
As as of last June, the state reported 10,688 people who were registered as qualifying patients under the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ Therapeutic Cannabis Program.
The program allows patients with qualifying medical conditions to register with the department to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis at a time.
The non-profit alternative ATCs grow and sell cannabis to patients. Patients may designate a caregiver to pick up their medicine for them, but neither patients nor caregivers may cultivate cannabis under any circumstances. Caregivers typically may assist no more than five patients.
To qualify, a patient must obtain a written certification from a physician or an advanced practice registered nurse and send it in to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The provider must be primarily responsible for treating the patient’s qualifying condition. The department then issues identification cards to patients, which expire after a year unless the provider has specified an earlier expiration date. Applications are available at dhhs.nh.gov.
The law allows patients to qualify if they have one of the listed medical conditions or one of the listed qualifying symptoms.
The qualifying conditions are cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis type C, ALS, muscular dystrophy, Crohn’s disease, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, chronic pancreatitis, spinal cord injury or disease, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, lupus, Parkinson’s disease, ulcerative colitis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and injuries that significantly interfere with daily activities.
DeFeo said the majority of her patients use the medical cannabis to augment other treatments and physical therapy.
“Most people find that the cannabis can be uplifting, and so they tend to get out more and do more because they feel like they’re getting some relief,” said DeFeo. “Some people come in specifically to look for it to treat their conditions. And that’s fine too,” she said.
She said topicals can be incredibly helpful along with the tinctures and edibles.
“It’s amazing, just the different ways you can use it. Cream? Absolutely, rub it in. There’s smoking, edibles, tinctures. plenty of stuff they can do. And most people try all different ways,” she said. “You can use it like you would medication and just plan your treatment on that.”
In North Conway Village at her Fields of Ambrosia shop, Jasien said that curiousity seekers stopping in are frequently skeptical when they try out the store’s samples of CBD (cannabidiol) — hemp oil-infused creams and gels for pain relief, stress and other concerns.
The store sells cleansing, nourishing and therapeutic bath and body care products, including its own handmade soaps and oils. Jasien started offering the CBD products as soon as it was legal to do so in New Hampshire.
“Some people come in looking specifically for the product but we also have customers who when they come in to shop for our other products see our display and they ask to try out samples,” she said.
“If they don’t buy it immediately they are back within 30 to 40 minutes to buy it because it works that well and that quickly (on their pain),” said Jasien, who founded her store of natural skin care and bath products in 2001 and who developed her line of CBD products in 2018, launching them in January 2019.
She said her company sources its CBD oil and isolate (a crystalline solid or powder that contains 99 percent pure CBD) from Hemp Meds in California.
“We take that and combine it with oils and other products from throughout the world,” Jasien said, “and use it to make our balms and creams, which are manufactured right here in the store,” said Jasien.
The beneficial health results can be extraordinary in some cases, she says.
“We have a gentleman who comes in pretty regularly who has severe crippling arthritis in his hands,” she added. “He tried our CBD cream sample at the store, bought a jar of it, and he came back in four days and held his hands up in front of me and flexed his fingers and unflexed them all the way.”
The only cannabis product the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved is Epidiolex, which contains a purified form of CBD for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome in patients 1 years of age and older.
On its website, fda.gov, the federal agency says it “continues to be concerned at the proliferation of products asserting to contain CBD that are marketed for therapeutic or medical uses although they have not been approved by FDA. ... At the same time, FDA recognizes the potential therapeutic opportunities that cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds could offer and acknowledges the significant interest in these possibilities.”
Fields of Ambrosia’s website (fieldsofambrosia.com) describes its line of products as an “all-natural, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp oil infused topicals which deliver a soothing, warming sensation intended to help with aches, pains and inflammation.”
It notes that the products are “infused with the highest quality hemp and proprietary ingredients for long lasting pain relief. No THC. No drug test worries. Made with pure cannabidiol oil hemp extracted from the hemp plant. Totally GMO free. This product complies with all FDA standards and is not meant to diagnose, treat, cure or maintain any ailments or diseases in accordance with FDA guidelines.”
Jasien said CBD also helps with relaxation, sleep deprivation, anxiety and depression. Some people use it for weight loss as it can be an appetite suppressant — the opposite of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that gives people “the munchies” and is actually approved by the FDA to treat anorexia.
In addition to her company’s lineup of gels and creams, Jasien also sell tinctures made by Northeast Kingdom Hemp Co., a company in Barton, Vt.
“For a lot of people, it works dually to do both, to work on your pain from the outside as well as inside,” said Jasien.
Underscoring she is not a physician, Jasien said her role is simply to offer the product.
“I am not authorized or qualified to diagnose anything — all I would say is to try it and it may help,” said Jasien.
She said several of her customers are older and on various medications and they tell her they have consulted with their doctors just to be on the safe side before taking the products.
“As a layperson, I would suggest if you want to be on the safe side, call your doctor to get an opinion on that. As far as I know from the research I have read, there doesn’t seem to be any contradiction,” she said.
She noted that despite the increased interest, her lineup of PCR products represents only 5 percent of her company’s business.
“The CBD was an add-on to what we call our rural remedies collection of products that deal with muscle pain, dry skin, stress relief, skin therapy and for people with congestion … part of the business is geared toward natural remedies, which the CBD fits into,” said Jasien, adding that the response “has been pretty phenomenal.”
Asked about customer satisfaction regarding the PCR line, she said skepticism remains a challenge until customers try it.
“Mostly what I get is that they’re skeptical because they have purchased something on Amazon or they bought it at some fair and it didn’t work for them,” she said.
“And, my answer is always well, look at where the sourcing comes from. Check it out. Because so much of what you buy on on the web, you have no idea of knowing whether or not it really does contain that much CBD.”
Cannabis in New Hampshire is illegal for recreational use but was decriminalized for possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce (21 grams) as of July 18, 2017. It is permitted for medical use.
In July 2013, then Gov. Maggie Hassan (now a Democratic U.S. senator) signed into law a bill allowing the use of medical cannabis for patients with “chronic or terminal diseases” and “debilitating medical conditions.”
The bill was noted as one of the stricter medical marijuana bills in the nation, allowing cannabis only after all other treatment methods have failed.
According to MPP (the Marijuana Policy Project), since the initial law’s passage, some improvements have been made, most notably by expanding the qualifying conditions to include chronic pain and PTSD.
On Jan. 15, 2014, New Hampshire’s Legislature voted 170-162 in favor of House Bill 492, based on Colorado Amendment 64, which would have legalized the personal use of up to 1 ounce of marijuana by those over 21 years old as well as production and sale by licensed facilities and dispensaries; however, the bill later died in the N.H. Senate.
On July 18, 2017, New Hampshire decriminalized cannabis, replacing misdemeanor charges with a $100 fine for a first or second offense and $300 for a third offense. Four offenses within three years would result in misdemeanor charge.
According to the cannabis industry website, weedmaps.com, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., “New legalization attempts may face an uphill battle after the November 2020 election since Gov. Chris Sununu, an opponent, was re-elected and few supporters remained in the Legislature.”
For more information about the Department of Health and Human Services’ Therapeutic Cannabis Program, go to dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp/index or call (603) 271-9333.
For more information about Fields of Ambrosia, call (603) 356-3532 or go to fieldsofambrosia.com.
For information about Cranmore Health Partners, call (603) 730-5356 or go to chpnh.com.
