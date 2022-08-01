CONWAY — North Conway is officially part of “Flavortown,” according to its “mayor,” Food Network’s Emmy-winning host Guy Fieri, who stopped by North Conway’s Cigar Shenanigans Cigar & Cocktail Lounge last Friday afternoon.
The spiky-haired, energetic host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” among other shows, was at Cigar Shenanigans to promote his new line of cigars.
He also held forth on his “secret sauce of life.”
Asked by a reporter if North Conway is worthy of being part of his domain called Flavortown, Fieri responded: “It is now in the city limits.”
According to the Food Network, Flavortown is a “mythical place, a state of mind, where fun and food meet in perfect harmony.” Fieri has restaurants called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen in places like Cambridge and Swampscott, Mass., and Salem, N.H.
Fieri made other stops in the valley, adding he was there with his whole family for a couple of days.
“You’ve got a real good eclectic mix of food,” said Fieri of the area as he strolled through the humidor with Cigar Shenanigans co-owner Valentino Mennitto, adding, “You’ve got one of the coolest cigar shops I’ve seen.”
With Fieri were his sons, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16, as well as a few of his friends.
According to Wikipedia, Fieri, 54, is married to wife Lori, is father of two, and a restaurateur, author and television host based in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Mennitto and Fieri explained that they had met at a national cigar convention in Las Vegas.
“I went over and said, you’re coming to North Conway,” said Mennitto.
But Fieri recalls the Las Vegas exchange differently and said Mennitto asked him, “Sir, would you mind graciously coming to visit my shop?”
Fieri also talked a little bit about his cigar brand, explaining that the cigars are made by Espinosa Cigars and use Nicaraguan tobacco in Habano and Maduro styles.
Shenanigan’s co-owner Penny Piva explained that the Habano is “a little spicy” and the Maduro has fuller spice but is muted by the “dark Sumatra wrapper.” Fieri’s Chef’s Special cigar, she said, has an “Ecuadorean Habano wrapper” and “the blend is different, milder, flavorful.”
The cigars, she said, sell for $11-$15 apiece, depending on size and blend. Boxes sell for between $220-$280, said Piva, adding they have sold 30 of them.
Fieri told Piva and Mennitto, “If you’re a cigar smoker, well, you’re probably one of the best cigar shops you’ll find in the Northeast.”
The Cigar Shenanigans appearance was open to the public and advertised in the Sun in advance. Fieri had a steady stream of fans to greet.
The TV chef spent the bulk of his time signing cigar boxes and even signed a couple of legs. But be made time for a reporter to ask some questions. Among them was, “What’s the secret sauce of life?”
“Friends and family,” Fieri quickly responded.
“Think about all these things that enhance the flavor. Family and friends enhance the flavor of everything you do ... When you’re having a good time, but then you’re with your kids and your buddies, it just makes it 10 times better,” he explained.
Asked what any three people throughout history he would like to cook for, Fieri, without hesitation, replied his grandparents.
“It’s all about family, buddy,” he said.
Also impressed with North Conway was Fieri’s son Hunter, who frequently appears with his dad on his shows. He said one reason they were in New England was to attend a family reunion on his mother’s side, as she’s from Rhode Island.
“What a beautiful little town!’’ said Hunter, adding North Conway looks like it could come from a movie and is a “classic ski town ... and everyone’s super nice. I love it.”
Mennitto couldn’t have been more pleased to have Fieri at his establishment.
“That just helps put us on a map; he’s a great guy,” said Mennitto, adding that Fieri was supposed to stay 20 minutes but ended up hanging out for an hour and a half. “That’s a testament to the place.”
Among those who got to meet Fieri and get some cigars were local tattoo artists Mandy and Steve Gillespie.
“I’m such a big fan, so it was really exciting that he came to North Conway,” said Mandy.
Fieri signed Mandy’s leg “Flavortown Guy!” And signed Steve’s leg, “Guy!”
Another person to attend was off-duty Fryeburg Police Sgt. Henry Small, who also came away with a good impression of Guy. “He’s very pro-police, very pro military. I love that. That’s the kind of celebrity I want to hang out with,” said Small.
Jake Lemieux, owner of Etiquette Cigars in Laconia, tried the Maduro and gave it a big thumbs up.
Vito Marcello, owner of Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro in North Conway, had an exchange with Fieri and told the Sun they spoke about the time Fieri got to cook for Al Pacino at Sylvester Stallone’s house.
“As far as I’m concerned, he’s one of the best in the industry, not only as a chef, but as a promoter and a marketer,” said Marcello of Fieri. “He’s a legend.”
Rick March of Jackson Center, Ohio, was another fan, who had come to the valley to attend the international Airstream rally next-door in Fryeburg, Maine. March, who waited for several hours for Fieri to arrive, said getting to meet the Food Network star was worth the wait and that Fieri is a “very nice guy” and that he planned to put the signed cigar box in the bar in his home.
Piva said that they also carry Fieri’s and rock star Sammy Hagar’s line of premium tequilas, which they will be serving. The tequila was so smooth that a reporter who spent the past 20 years of clean living had no problem taking it down the hatch.
A rumor circulating around the valley was that Fieri and crew were also shooting segments of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at three separate restaurants. An anonymous source said, “We’ll let you know when we get informed of the air date.”
Fieri’s Twitter account hinted what he was up to. He posted a video of himself enjoying an “outstanding” steak meal with the hashtag “TripleDFriday.”
A few times, Fieri made quips about North Conway’s traffic. A reporter informed him, “We’re working on it” and that if he returns in a year or two, he may notice improvement due to a couple of state construction projects planned in Conway.
“I don’t think this will be our last visit,” Fieri said.
For more information about his visit, call Cigar Shenanigans at (603) 307-1036 or go to cigarshenanigans.com.
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.