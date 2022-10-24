LINCOLN — On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11:45 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker who had suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln.
Cellphone service in the area is non-existent. The report with limited information came in via an emergency beacon.
A rescue team comprised of conservation officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead located off the Kancamagus Highway.
A rescue helicopter from the New Hampshire Army National Guard was requested.
By 1:25 p.m., the first ground rescuers arrived on scene.
Unfortunately life-saving efforts undertaken by passing Good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful, and the hiker was deceased. The National Guard was diverted to another medical emergency at Mount Avalon while the ground team carried the deceased hiker the 2 miles to the trailhead, where they were met by a State Medical Examiner at 3:45 p.m.
The hiker was identified as a 57-year-old male from Massachusetts. The name is being withheld until all of the family can be notified.
Later on Saturday, Fish and Game was notified at about 5:30 p.m. that a hiker was injured on the Champney Falls Trail on Mt. Chocorua.
The hiker was identified as Steven Mathieu, 36, of Somerville, Mass.
Mathieu was hiking with a group of six friends. At 4:15 p.m., they were descending the trail from the summit when he severely injured his ankle. The group was over 2½ miles from the trailhead. There is no cell service in the area, and two members of the group hiked out and drove to service in order to call for help. A passing hiker assisted Mathieu by splinting his ankle, and he did attempt to move down the trail but his injury prevented any significant progress.
Along with conservation officers, members of the Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded, meeting Mathieu on the trail, stabilizing his injury, placing him in a litter and carrying him out. He arrived at the trailhead shortly before 11 p.m. He was treated by Conway Ambulance Service, then taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for additional treatment.
