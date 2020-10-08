AUGUSTA, Maine — Legal marijuana sales for adults 21 and over will begin tomorrow today in Maine but it still won’t be happening in towns like Fryeburg.
“Nearly four years after Mainers approved marijuana legalization at the ballot box, the will of the people will finally be effectuated,” said Marijuana Policy Project Deputy Director Matthew Schweich, one of the leaders of the 2016 campaign.
The Marijuana Policy Project is the nation’s largest cannabis policy organization.
Adults 21 years of age or older with a valid ID will be able to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of a combination of marijuana and marijuana concentrate that includes no more than five grams of marijuana concentrate. It remains illegal to consume marijuana in public spaces. Maine municipalities must opt in to the adult-use program by locally allowing for marijuana establishments.
But don’t go retail shopping for marijuana in Fryeburg because it doesn’t allow retail sales.
“Adult use (aka recreational) marijuana retails sales is currently not permitted in Fryeburg,” said Town Manager Katie Haley Thursday. “Medical marijuana retails sales are allowed.”
Fryeburg does allow, adult use marijuana cultivation, products manufacturing, or testing facility with a permit from the selectmen.
Fryeburg resident Adam Martinese, who owns a medical dispensary in town called Best Budz and a marijuana farm in Brownfield, called Clean Green, says he hopes to work with selectmen to propose a change to Fryeburg’s ordinance at annual meeting in June.
“We’re trying to work with the town not go around them,” said Martinese Thursday.
Martinese says he is working closely with Attorney Jeff Wilson of Wilson & Associates in Fryeburg, Maine.
Martinese said he is buying properties at 299 Main Street (where Fryeburg Motors is located) and 54 Fair Street the old dowel mill. He would like to put in an adult use grow and a store, if possible. If no rules change, he could still have an adult use grow so long as it gets permitted by the state and the town.
“We will be able to grow it in Fryeburg sooner than we will be able to sell it recreational in Fryeburg,” said Martinese who said his Fryeburg grow sites could provide marijuana to stores in other parts of Maine where retail is legal.
Ultimately, Martinese said he would like to be able to sell customers locally grown marijuana in an approach he likened to “farm to table” restaurants.
Maine’s ballot initiative measure to legalize marijuana for adults and establish a regulated marijuana market passed with 50.26 percent of the vote on Nov. 8, 2016, along with three other states — California, Massachusetts, and Nevada. After a series of delays, Maine is the last of those states to launch adult-use retail sales.
“The delays were unfortunate and unnecessary, but in the end we’ve succeeded in replacing prohibition with a thoughtful policy that legalizes, regulates, and taxes marijuana sales for adults 21 and over,” said Schweich.
Marijuana has been legal for adults 21 and older to grow and share since Jan. 30, 2017. Legislation to establish rules and implement a regulated adult-use marijuana market was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on June 27, 2019.
Eleven states and Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults 21 and over. Beginning on Friday, 10 of those states — Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington — will launch marijuana sales for adults. In the 11th state, Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott allowed S. 54 to become law without his signature to add regulated sales to an existing law that legalized personal possession and cultivation.
“Maine was a tough campaign,” said Schweich. “We overcame a difficult signature drive. Then we had to fight in court to ensure qualification for the ballot. It was a real team effort that culminated in a well-earned victory on Election Day.”
For more information, visit mpp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.