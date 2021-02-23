CONWAY — It’s going to take some work, but school officials are cautiously optimistic that the deliberative portion of the annual school meeting will go off without a glitch next week.
The school meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Kennett High School.
“The meeting will take place at the high school and in the (Peter Ames) Gymnasium, and it looks like we can we can fit quite a few people in there,” said School Superintendent Kevin Richard during the Conway School Board’s meeting via Zoom on Monday night.
Richard said everyone attending the school deliberative session will be temperature checked and will be required to answer three COVID-screening questions, as well as leaving their names and phone numbers in the event of the need to contact trace.
“It will be very much similar to what we’re doing for basketball and hockey games,” he said on Monday.
Richard has been working with Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter and staff on how to socially distance up to 100 people in the gym using both chairs and bleacher seating.
Between the municipal budget committee, school board and school officials, that leaves room for roughly 70 mask-wearing people in the gym.
“If there’s an overflow, we can put people in the cafeteria,” said Richard. “That’s for the masked folks only. Anybody who wears a mask will be in the gymnasium or the cafeteria.”
He added that if people show up without a mask, they will be seated in the Loynd Auditorium, where there will be a video feed. “We’ll work a communication system back to the gymnasium should we need that. They’ll have the ability to see what’s going on.”
School officials aren’t expecting a large turnout given recent history. Last year’s session was the shortest meeting on record since Conway switched to the SB 2 form of school meetings in 2001, adjourning after just 40 minutes, to easily top the 2019 57-minute meeting.
Another record set was the lowest attendance in the SB 2 era, with just 49 voters seated in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School (not including the 15 people in the reserved section for school personnel).
Richard said the meeting will also be streamed on Kennett High’s YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/4hn7x6f2).
Town Moderator Deborah Fauver and School Moderator Doug Burnell issued a release Monday outlining protocols for the deliberative sessions.
“Voters are asked to wear a face-covering and arrive early enough to check in with the supervisors of the checklist, and to find a socially distanced seat in the bleachers, or among the folding chairs on the gym floor,” they wrote. “Event organizers are aware that the gym is a less desirable location for the meetings; the overriding concern is providing enough space to socially distance.”
They added: “Voters who wish to speak will be asked to approach a stationary microphone, so if you anticipate the need to speak, please choose a seat near the microphone.”
Fauver said voters unable or unwilling to wear a mask should enter through the cafeteria entrance (the same one unmasked voters used at the November 2020 election), and will be directed to the auditorium, where seating will also be socially distanced.
Fauver and Burnell said the April 13 town and school election will also be held in the high school gym, with the same setup that was used at the November 2020 election.
Further updates regarding the deliberative Sessions will be posted on the town website at conwaynh.org and on the SAU 9 website at sau9.org
Burnell said Valley Vision (Channel 3) will be streaming the March 1 and 3 deliberative sessions live via the Town of Conway Facebook page. The sessions may also be viewed in real-time via the KHS YouTube channel.
The deliberative portion of the town meeting is set for Monday, March 1, also at 7 p.m. at KHS.
