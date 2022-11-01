CONWAY — A California man who was visiting his relatives in Conway this summer pleaded guilty last Friday to secretly recording his niece in her bedroom.
Frederick Christenhusz, 48, of Sunset Beach, Calif., was sentenced to a year in jail by a judge who said he had some hesitation about the the lightness of the sentence after hearing objections from the victim and her family.
Christenhusz was arrested by Conway police on Aug. 26 while he was visiting his wife's sister in Conway. One of the homeowners called police after she said she found a recording device made to look like a USB charger in her 16-year-old daughter's bedroom.
She said she confronted Christenhusz and demanded to see the micro-SD cards in the device but he destroyed them and gave her a different one. When he tried to flee, a group held him down until police arrived.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered him held without bail.
On Oct, 28, Christenhusz was before Judge Mark Attorri, who has replaced Ignatius on the Carroll County Superior Court bench, for plea and sentencing over Webex video.
Christenhusz pleaded guilty to violation of privacy and disorderly conduct.
Attorri accepted the sentence recommended by Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair, giving Christenhusz a year's jail sentence on the violation of privacy count. Christenhusz was given 64 days of pretrial confinement credit.
On the disorderly conduct charge, he was given a yearlong jail sentence that was suspended for four years. He is to have no contact with the victim and must get a mental health evaluation.
Public Defender Ezra Cahn called the sentence "significant" and said this is a "very, very speedy resolution" and spares the victim from having to endure a trial.
Attorri said he would accept the negotiated plea deal but would have "felt better" had Christenhusz been charged with a felony.
Apparently, the victim and her family felt that way also.
But before the sentence was handed down, the victim's mother read a written statement from her daughter.
"I've been violated by someone that we brought into our house, a guest and a family member most importantly," the girl's statement said. "How did that affect me? For a little bit of background, I've struggled with self harm and an eating disorder and now I want to relapse. I feel like I'm not myself. I can't get dressed in the morning. I feel like someone's constantly watching me, I can't sleep anymore. That's how it's affected me. I'm 16 years old and I shouldn't have to have 'my uncle is a creep' added to my roster."
The girl's statement continued, "Doing this to anyone is awful. But I would like you all to remember that I am a minor with a life ahead of me. He may have wasted his life away with bad decisions but mine was and still is clear with opportunity and potential. I'm going to continue living my life from the age of 16 on with the weight of what he did to me. My life is altered and I didn't have any choice. He took that from me. I think it's only fair for me to take something back. Any control or power he ever thought he had over me is back in my hands where it rightfully belongs and where it should have never left. I get to make the choice now not to let him affect me. You're not occupying my brain in this negative way anymore. I don't owe you anything. And I'm done talking."
The victim's mother, who identified herself as a lawyer, said Christenhusz had attempted to make child pornography and the only reason he wasn't charged with that is because he destroyed the evidence.
The family thinks the proposed sentence which Judge Attorri approved is inadequate.
"He knows that I was on to him and I am absolutely 100 percent sure that he destroyed those cards with the intention of concealing his crime," said the mother. "And I think that unfortunately, allowing him to benefit from the destruction of the evidence is allowing him to escape what probably would have been a decade's long sentence in this case. So, we as a family, do not really feel that this is a just result."
Attori reasoned that Christenhusz was taking responsibility and said it was good that Christenhusz will need to seek mental health treatment and lacked a criminal record.
"I know that you'll have plenty of time to think about the harm that you have inflicted not only on the (victim) but on her whole family and also on your whole family," Attorri told him.
"These were shameful, despicable crimes that you committed here, and I think that you are being justly punished for them. At the same time, I hope very much that you do follow the recommendations of any treatment providers and that whatever issues you have you can address those, so that you can have a productive life when you are released from incarceration," the judge said.
Attorri added, "I know you've destroyed your own family by this conduct, and that's also punishment for you."
He told the family that he hoped this proceeding would bring them closure and peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.