Frederick Christenhusz 102822

Frederick Christenhusz was sentenced Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to violation of privacy and disorderly conduct in Carroll County Superior Court. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — A California man who was visiting his relatives in Conway this summer pleaded guilty last Friday to secretly recording his niece in her bedroom.

Frederick Christenhusz, 48, of Sunset Beach, Calif., was sentenced to a year in jail by a judge who said he had some hesitation about the the lightness of the sentence after hearing objections from the victim and her family. 

