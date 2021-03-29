FRYEBURG, Maine — A Make-A-Wish circus-themed parade for a local girl has been scheduled to take place in downtown Fryeburg Wednesday afternoon.
Melanie Bishop, 9, of Brownfield, Maine, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2019.
Readers may remember that Melanie's mother, Kimberly, that year sought Christmas cards to cheer her up, and the family was flooded with 2,000 cards, some of which were delivered by a miniature horse on Christmas Day.
On a post of Town of Fryeburg's Facebook page, Kimberly Bishop said Melanie is finally getting her "Make a Wish" though the COVID-19 pandemic has made arranging it difficult. A trip to Disney World would require a five-year wait. And as for a four passenger UTV/AT as a gift, Make-A-Wish said no motor vehicles until age 16.
Make-A-Wish Maine is a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
"We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey," it said in a statement. "Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers in Maine grant one wish every five days."
Since 1992, Make-A-Wish Maine has granted 1,600 wishes to children in Maine. Make-A-Wish Maine is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible.
In terms of Melanie's wish, her mother said: "She has finally narrowed down a wish after all this time. She is having a shopping spree, but again because of COVID, it is all to be done online."
But, Kimberly said, "Her wish granters and I have come up with an idea to surprise her to make delivery of her items spectacular. We are going to be doing a car parade with a theme of a circus."
The circus theme was chosen because Melanie chose some "cool stuff like snow cone, cotton candy and popcorn machines," said Kimberly.
Participants are asked to decorate the driver's side of their car and meet at the American Legion building on Bradley Street in Fryeburg at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to use their hazard lights.
The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. It will turn right out of the parking lot on Bradley Street, then turn right on Pine Street and right on Portland Street.
Melanie and family will be gathered in a driveway on the left as the parade passes by.
One vehicle will pull off to side of road at the end of parade to deliver Melanie’s gifts that she picked out during the shopping spree. This part will be private, and only members of her family may attend.
Organizers ask that participants wear a mask, gloves (extra will be available), and maintain 6 feet of social distance during parade set-up.
Make-A-Wish Maine added that people should remain in their vehicles at all times but if they leave their vehicle to decorate it they should be masked.
The Bishops have a GoFundMe account called "Melanie Bishop's Fight Against Leukemia" available at tinyurl.com/rnspzv2m.
According to the GoFundMe page set up for her by Audrey Johnson and Pam Hale, "Due to the pandemic neither Kim or Justin have been able to return to work as the family isolates to keep Melanie safe.
"During the last year alone Melanie has been rushed to the ER 33 times," the GoFundMe page said. "Fortunately, her treatment is going to be finished in August, but things will be far from over."
For more about Make a Wish Maine, go to maine.wish.org.
