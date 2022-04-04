CHATHAM — A South Portland, Maine, man sustained a serious head injury after falling on Sunday from a fire tower, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Fish and Game said they were notified a hiker had fallen from the fire tower on the summit of Mount Kearsarge North.
Authorities said 25-year-old Matt Kopyt was hiking the mountain with a friend. Kopyt had climbed to the top of the fire tower to take some photos. He was reportedly at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of the tower.
He sustained serious head injuries from the impact of the fall. His hiking companion rendered first aid and another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911 for assistance.
Along with Fish and Game conservation officers, members of Fryeburg Fire Rescue, Saco Valley Fire Rescue, North Conway Fire Rescue and Action Ambulance responded to the call.
After first responders determined that Kopyt's condition was worsening and was potentially life threatening, the decision was made to call the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit for extraction and transport.
The medivac helicopter was able to extract Kopyt with a hoist from the summit of the mountain at approximately 3:45 p.m. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.
A Memorial Hospital spokesman Monday said Kopyt was not there. However, a spokeswoman at Maine Medical Center on Monday said Kopyt was in fair condition.
Fryeburg Rescue posted about the rescue on its Facebook page, explaining that conditions atop Mount Kearsarge were "unfavorable for and efficient ground rescue."
"Muddy springtime trail conditions can quickly become winter like and icy at altitude and above tree line," said Fryeburg Rescue. "Please use caution when hiking and wear/bring appropriate clothing, snacks, and water including gear for an overnight stay in the event of an emergency."
