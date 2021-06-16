BRIDGTON, Maine — Maine Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau and K9 Breezy helped locate a missing 77-year-old man on Sunday night in Bridgton.
Clarence Taylor, who lives at an assisted living center in Bridgton, was reported missing at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. After the initial searchers were unable to locate Taylor, who suffers from dementia, the Maine Warden Service brought in a K9 team to assist with the search.
After starting their search a little after 9:30 p.m., Breezy and Bellanceau began searching a field near the assisted living center, and Breezy picked up a scent and took off toward an abandoned truck at the edge of the field,
Taylor was found sitting on the other side of the truck over 600 feet from the assisted living center.
Taylor was unable to stand but was alert and could talk. Medical personal were able to get an ambulance close to Taylor, where he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Bridgton Hospital.
The Maine Warden Service was assisted in the search by the Bridgton Police Department, Maine State Police, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and a Windham police detective.
