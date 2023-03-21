Madison resident Bill Dempster at the March 18 Madison Town Meeting holds a motion signed by four other residents asking for a secret ballot for Article 16 to spend $80,000 on short-term rentals legal expenses. Moderator Bill Lord is at the podium. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT FROM MADISON TV)
MADISON — By secret ballot vote last Saturday, residents voted to put $80,000 aside in the event the town has to clash with short-term rental owners.
A year ago, voters passed the planning board-sponsored Article 6, whicht said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients. Some town officials felt it effectively banned new STRs. In the meantime, the planning board was trying to come up with a new ordinance that would legalize and regulate such rentals but gave up on that idea in January.
In November, selectmen started sending out letters to some STR owners asking them not to rent again.
According to the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, the town sent first and second notices of violation to association members.
One second notice that was provided to the Sun warned that if the town did not hear from them, the next step would be a violation notice and action in Superior Court to enforce fines of $275 per day and attorneys fees.
On Saturday, tpwn voters were asked in Article 16 whether or not to spend the $80,000 for STR legal expenses.
"Buckle your seat belts," said Moderator Bill Lord as he called for discussion to commence.
Selectman John Arruda said residents have already voted that they want to see enforcement of town zoning against STRs. "If you don't give us the money, we're not going to be able to do much of anything," Arruda said before the vote. "A trial will cost upwards of $50,000."
Resident Nicole Nordlund, who owns the Madison Village Store, said eliminating short-term rentals would be bad for her business. "We will 100 percent close if short-term rentals are not allowed in Madison," she said.
Resident Bruce Borofsky spoke in favor of setting aside the money.
"New homeowners will put money into their homes, new homeowners will shop at local businesses, new homeowners will do everything that temporary people do ... with caring more about the community in which they live," said Borofsky.
Town Administrator Linda Shackford said that so far, 18 voluntary compliance letters have gone out to short-term rental owners asking them to stop renting. The town has gotten seven responses. Some said they were grandfathered because they had rented prior to the 2022 vote.
The article was dealt with by secret ballot because resident Bill Dempster produced a written request signed by five residents asking for one
When the ballots were counted, Article 16 passed by a vote of 114-98.
In other town meeting action:
Voters agreed with budget advisory committee member Ron Force's motion to trim about $75,000 from Article 2, which originally called for spending $1,750,671 for "general government."
This brought the total down to about $1,678,200. He said doing so would help keep taxes affordable at a time of high inflation. He said there have been large double-digit tax increases in past years.
"Let's work together to eliminate these large spikes in our property taxes starting with today's votes," said Force, adding the amended Article 2 would be 4 percent higher than last year's general government article.
Force said it would be up to selectmen to make the cuts. Voters agreed with Force, and Article 2 passed as amended.
Selectman Michael Mauro asked for residents to reconsider, but residents refused. Selectmen will likely talk about the cut at their meeting today (March 21).
Voters also passed an amended Article 22, which had called for spending about $71,600 for a new full-time recreation director, but that amount was reduced to $22,500 for a part-time one after several residents complained the cost was too much.
Residents rejected petitioned Article 25 asking them to remove the designation of "highway to summer cottages" from a portion of Lead Mine Road from the intersection of Lead Mine Road to Black Brook and continuing west to the Cook Pond turnaround. This was petitioned by Michael Veilleux and others.
Veilleux, who lives on Lead Mine Road with wife, Donna, said that highways that lead to summer cottages don't have to be plowed by the town but the town agreed to do so several years ago. The article was to allow that practice to continue when the Veilleuxs' heirs eventually take over the property.
Other attendees said the town agreed to plow for the Veilleuxs because of a court settlement and once the Veilleuxs leave, the settlement is voided.
