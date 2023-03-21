Madision town meeting 2023 Dempster

Madison resident Bill Dempster at the March 18 Madison Town Meeting holds a motion signed by four other residents asking for a secret ballot for Article 16 to spend $80,000 on short-term rentals legal expenses. Moderator Bill Lord is at the podium. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT FROM MADISON TV)

MADISON — By secret ballot vote last Saturday, residents voted to put $80,000 aside in the event the town has to clash with short-term rental owners. 

A year ago, voters passed the planning board-sponsored Article 6, whicht said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients. Some town officials felt it effectively banned new STRs. In the meantime, the planning board was trying to come up with a new ordinance that would legalize and regulate such rentals but gave up on that idea in January.

