MADISON — The planning board Wednesday decided to postpone a discussion of short-term rentals after a crowd appeared in the cramped town hall meeting room and the chairman expressed concerns about COVID-19.
Madison and Freedom are among local towns that may propose short-term rental warrant articles at their town meetings next year.
At the Madison Planning Board meeting of July 7, resident Shawn Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Technical Services, offered a draft short-term rental ordinance to consider.
About 30 people attended. Chairman Marc Ohlson suggested attendees wear masks but got pushback from board members Charlie Allen and David Cribbie who didn't want to wear a mask. Allen said be was vaccinated and Cribbie said he didn't have to disclose his vaccination status.
But Ohlson said: "I'm not going to be the chair of a super spreader event. I'm sorry."
Ohlson even brought a box of masks and offered them to anybody who wanted one.
Some in the audience said they traveled a great distance to be at the meeting and were happy to wear a mask.
Allen offered to leave the meeting, but Ohlson said he wanted Allen and Cribbie to be present for the discussion, adding he values their opinion.
After a bit of discussion, the planning board unanimously decided to postpone the discussion of short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units to Aug. 11 at the Madison Elementary School, pending permission from the district, and to continue with other business pertaining to lot line adjustment and subdivision cases.
