Josh Shackford 11122

Madison Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford made a successful motion at Wednesday's meeting to start enforcing town regulations on short-term rental regulations. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MADISON — Selectmen decided Tuesday they will start enforcement against 14 short-term properties.

Voters last March passed the Madison Planning Board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs. Since then, the planning board has worked to get an article on the warrant next year to legalize and regulate STRs.

