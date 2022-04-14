MADISON — The planning board April 6 declined STR owners' request that the board form a subcommittee to study short-term rentals in preparation for crafting new warrant articles for the 2023 town meeting season.
However, the board agreed to take up the STR issue by saying it will be on the agenda for every meeting going forward and the board will start taking up the issue in earnest in June.
This past town meeting season was rough for the planning board. Voters went to the polls on March 8 and had the opportunity to vote on several short-term-rental-related articles and the result seems ambiguous.
Residents, by a vote of 396-211, rejected Article 8, a petitioned article that was intended to only ban STRs in residential areas but which critics said would also ban long-term renting.
Voters did pass the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a different STR definition. The planning board's lawyer, Laura Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia, said that Article 6 would ban new short-term rentals but that was not the planning board's intention.
The board intended to propose a companion article asking voters to allow short-term rentals by special exception but that companion article didn’t make it onto the warrant because of a posting error in December.
In response to the results, STR owners Todd McCartney, David Lucas, Cailee Bergeron, Renee Herendeen and Glen Brassalmo submitted a letter to the board, in which they said, "We are and have always been willing to work on a compromise, but this takes all of us coming together and listening to each other, instead of creating the 'us' versus 'them' division and engaging in social media wars."
They continued, "As a town, individuals, residents, board members, and second homeowners, let’s work together to lead and become a model that other communities can follow."
Planning board alternate Jay Buckley thought it was a pretty good idea because that way the planning board won't feel "rushed" like this past year in trying to craft language before early December but other planning board members disagreed.
Chairman Marc Ohlson recalled being on a subcommittee about roads in the past and it didn't go well. He said subcommittees need to have recording secretaries for minutes and need to keep close attention to the state's Right to Know Law.
"Subcommittees are disasters," said Ohlson, adding the planning board should have time to handle STRs this year. "I don't see this board having a lot to do."
Planners decided they would start the STR discussion in earnest with a work session June 1 at 6 p.m., and Spector-Morgan is to attend. This is about a month earlier than when they started the STR discussions last year.
Planning board member David Cribbie said he'd like to have public hearings start in September and the proposed warrant article language done by the end of November.
"I think that would be a better goal than trying to be last minute like we ran into this year where we were missing one deadline caused things to kind of snowball on us," said Cribbie.
During the meeting, Kathy Koziell of Eidelweiss asked planning board members about the passage of Article 6 and what it means.
"I don't know, that's a selectman problem," said Ohlson.
