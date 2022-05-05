MADISON — Selectmen recently hired an attorney who essentially wrote the book on how New Hampshire towns can regulate short-term rentals.
The rub is that the new attorney, Cordell Johnston, apparently has a different view of STRs than the planning board's lawyer, Laura Spector-Morgan.
Johnston served as the N.H. Municipal Association's Government Affairs Counsel for about 18 years. According to his personal Facebook page, he left NHMA in January. Now, he has a private practice in Henniker.
In 2019, he wrote a 26-page document called "Municipal Regulation of Short-Term Rentals." In it, he says that municipalities have the zoning authority to regulate and ban short-term rentals through zoning but that the wording of a zoning ordinance must be carefully written.
"If the ordinance is going to prohibit short-term rentals, clarity is equally important," he writes. "The ordinance should be very specific about what constitutes a short-term rental so there is no question about what is and what is not prohibited. A statement that 'short-term rentals of residential property are prohibited' will raise more questions than it answers."
Johnston says short-term renting is not a residential use as STR enthusiasts maintain.
"A room rented for a weekend does not become the temporary occupant's residence," said Johnston. "Renting a room to a continuing sequence of guests for a weekend or week at a time is not the same as renting to a tenant who resides there on a long-term basis. This is the difference between a hotel room and an apartment."
The selectmen's change of legal representation came after Madison had a particularly confusing town meeting vote in March.
Voters went to the polls March 8 and had the opportunity to vote on several short-term-rental-related articles and the result seems ambiguous.
Residents, by a vote of 396-211, rejected Article 8, a petitioned article that was intended to ban STRs only in residential areas but which critics said would also ban long-term renting.
Voters did pass the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a different STR definition. The planning board's lawyer, Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia, said Article 6 would ban new short-term rentals, which was not the planning board's intention.
The board intended to propose a companion article asking voters to allow short-term rentals by special exception but that companion article didn’t make it onto the warrant because of a posting error in December.
Selectmen discussed Johnston's hiring Tuesday as did the planning board Wednesday. Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford said he would like to have Johnston prepared to give his opinion of what Madison's current regulations mean by June 1 when the selectmen and the planning board are scheduled to meet and discuss the STR issues with their attorney.
The planning board wants to propose another STR article next year.
"I need to know his opinion on what our ordinance says right now because ... the only thing that passed at town meeting was the dwelling unit definition," said Shackford, who on Wednesday said in addition to writing the 26-page document on STRs, Johnston also gave a seminar on the topic.
There has been considerable confusion in Madison about the topic. In December, selectmen said they were interpreting existing zoning rules to prohibit short-term rentals in the Eidelweiss Residential District and those who persisted would be fined hundreds of dollars. Dozens of notices to that effect were sent out.
In early February, selectmen changed their minds and rescinded the letters.
Shackford said the decision was based on Conway's loss in Superior Court to STR owner Scott Kudrick, as well as town attorneys deciding it would be better to wait and see what happened with the STR bill in the N.H. state Senate, SB 249.
SB 249, which passed in the Senate in February, would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning.
On Wednesday, N.H. House members sent the bill to interim study. This means a subcommittee of the House Municipal and County Affairs Committee will study it and report back in November what should be done with it next year.
In terms of Conway's STR case, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled against the town largely because its ordinance defined transient rentals, which require owner occupancy, as lacking kitchens, and Kudrick's rentals had kitchens.
"The court must apply the terms of the ordinance as written ... and not rely on uncodified interests of the town as to what new uses should be prohibited," said Ignatius.
Shackford told planning board members that Johnston has disagreements with Spector-Morgan about STRs. He didn't specify in what way.
"Oh, cool," said Planning Board Chair Marc Ohlson. "We're gonna have to hear both sides and come down somewhere. So hopefully we can get it right."
