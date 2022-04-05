LOVELL, Maine — “Glad THAT’S behind us,” one Lovell resident was heard to say as she left the Lovell Fire Station last Saturday morning at the close of a special town meeting held to determine the fate of a more restrictive solar zoning ordinance. The measure passed easily, 202-30.
The results were announced by moderator/local attorney Michael G. Friedman at about 10 a.m., with many others breaking into applause.
The vote appears to have halted Walden Solar Maine III’s proposed 180-acre, 35-megawatt solar project, one that would have dwarfed the 98-acre array along Bridgton Road in nearby Fryeburg.
The warrant article was petitioned by Our Eden Association, a Lovell group opposing the solar array, saying it would ruin their mountain viewsheds.
In its proposal, Walden said the array would provide energy for 9,500 Maine homes at a lower rate than that offered by Central Maine Power. It also would pay $8.8 million in local taxes.
Interviewed on WMTW Channel 8 TV, supporters of the project stressed the benefits to the environment that the solar farm would bring. “It’s not a small town-big town issue,” said Lovell resident John McCann. “It’s an all hands, all lands perspective. We have to be mindful of our impact on the environment in many different ways.”
Christian Hill resident and occasional Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin, a member of Our Eden Association, attended the meeting and said he was “very gratified to see the turnout.”
On Tuesday, Dale Knapp of Walden commented on the vote. “We are in the process of connecting with our landowners to discuss next steps,” said Knapp, referring to the residents who leased their property to Walden. But, he said, “The ordinance passed as written does not allow our project to move forward.”
Seasonal resident Dave Patterson of Scarborough, Maine, a founder of Our Eden, and attorney Paul Driscoll, were pleased by the way Lovell residents galvanized in response to Walden’s proposal that became public in November.
Patterson recounted how the town implemented a 180-day solar moratorium on Dec. 28. Another key development was the annual town meeting vote March 5 to amend the permitted use table in the zoning ordinance, backing up the planning board’s Feb. 2 approval that would prohibit all land uses not expressly permitted.
In the town of Lovell, solar farms aren’t listed in the land use table as something that can be built. So, under rules before town meeting altered them, the planning board had to consider a solar project proposal in terms of the most similar use that was listed in the table.
Walden said it was most similar to a telecommunications facility, while a group of Walden foes said it would be more like a manufacturing facility and wouldn’t be allowed in certain places.
The March 5 vote on Article 18, asking voters to remove the words “similar to” was 150-9, according to Town Clerk Letitia Geriest.
Driscoll, an attorney with Norman, Hanson & DeTroy of Portland, told the Sun that vote effectively eliminated solar from the town but this recent vote brought solar back under much tighter controls.
“Solar systems will be allowed in Lovell again, but on terms that are, we believe, more compatible with the rural character of the community,” said Driscoll.
“Remember that the original Walden proposal called for clearcutting 10,000 mature trees, and it was to be installed over 182 acres, which is more than nine times the maximum size of solar arrays that are allowed in kind of Denmark, for example,” he said.
“So the the scale of that project, and the insufficiency of the town of Lovell’s ordinances, is what motivated our group to get this in shape so that I could be the character of acuity wouldn’t be radically lost by mountain sides of solar arrays and clear cutting of trees in the watershed,” Driscoll said.
Patterson and Driscoll referred to Our Eden Association’s website, which says that the group supports solar energy, provided is is done responsibly.
Driscoll said he believes Lovell voters have acted responsibly and reasonably with passage of the amended ordinance.
“My overall sense of this whole thing is that this has been a good thing for the community, allowing them to get their ordinances in shape. And it reflects the clear concern of the community that this rural character of his community be preserved,” said Driscoll.
Under the ordinance passed Saturday, private landowners can apply for a building permit for 1,200 square foot solar panels for small and for up to half an acre for medium.
The ordinance would allow for a 10-acre solar farm to be built in the industrial district and would allow home solar equipment.
Heinrich Wurm, chair of the Lovell Planning Board, said now that the amendment has passed, “Lovell will have one of the most restrictive solar ordinances in Maine.”
“We will now see how things work for homeowners to do their own personal solar systems. So far as I know, there have not been any discussions on what kind of amendments if any should be done but we plan to get a few folks together to determine whether there is a need for an amendment,” Wurm told the Sun Monday.
