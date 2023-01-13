LOVELL, Maine — A landmark Lovell home burned to the ground Thursday night.
The home, owned by Bond MacGillivray, at 506 Christian Hill Road had stood on the site since 1850.
LOVELL, Maine — A landmark Lovell home burned to the ground Thursday night.
The home, owned by Bond MacGillivray, at 506 Christian Hill Road had stood on the site since 1850.
Lovell resident Erin Kenneally, who shared photographs and video with the Sun, said the house “went up fast.”
“No one was home; all safe thankfully,” Kenneally said.
News Center Maine Channel 6 reported that the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived around 7 p.m.
Kenneally posted on Facebook, “My heart breaks for Bond and the guy that was living there, I’m just glad no one was hurt and no animals were lost either.”
An artist and the owner of The Common Loon restaurant in the village, Kenneally also said it was a loss for the village. She appreciated the character and old architecture of the 2 1/2 story building and had hoped to paint it one day.
MacGillivray, who had lived in the house for 24 years, posted a Go Fund Me page (tinyurl.com/4x2ajfxb) Friday asking for help raising money to rebuild.
Referring to the destroyed home as his “lost dream,” MacGillivrary posted that fixing up the old house had been a labor of love since he was a young adult.
He said, “Jade and I have a baby girl, Priscilla, who is 17 months old and a baby on the way due in July.
“Unfortunately I’ve lost not only family keepsakes, antiques, furniture, pictures and my classic 1971 series Land Rover, but a unique part of our village. Our loss is extensive and more than we can bare,” he said, noting, “At this time I’m not sure I had insurance.”
By Friday afternoon, MacGillivray had received $4,730 toward his fundraising goal of $300,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.