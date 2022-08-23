CONWAY — The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment through the end of this month.
Input on the draft master plan for the Northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting in North Conway on Monday night, with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
A second public session before the Mount Washington Commission was set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the State House legislative office building, Room 302.
The plan is available online at tinyurl.com/4h4v57tw. Written testimony can be sent to that website and needs to be submitted by the end of August.
At the North Conway Community Center, many stressed the need for an environmental assessment to guide the master plan, and some expressed concern about a separate and proposed development for a hotel just below the summit by the Mount Washington Cog Railway.
Wayne Presby of the Cog, and a member of the commission, said the Cog plan is still in its development stages and is separate from the master plan.
Sustainability is the key, said state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), chair of the Mount Washington Commission.
The last plan was in 1970.
Whether a fee should be charged for the summit is being discussed. Also in play, whether there should be educational components there and what they would consist of. Also: What are the leases, licenses, and agreements within the park as well as consideration of a balance of historic and modern amenities, accessibility and hoped-for experiences will be part of the master plan?
Retiring State Parks Director Phil Bryce said, “It has been a little bit of a struggle at times to get the commission working together as one body” and this master plan, he said, is “a gratifying document to work and support each other in different ways.”
There are forces of business and conservation at the summit where the worst weather in the world can add to the complicated aspects of the park, said Bryce.
In terms of hikers, skiers and sightseers, right now there is no way to regulate who is there, Bryce said.
North Country resident Lucy Wyman said while she understands there is a boundary between the park and the proposed Lizzie’s Station project, the state should have influence over its abutters and their uses. She expressed concern about additional and compounded uses of the summit.
Joe Egan of Brownfield, Maine, who maintains two trails on the summit as a volunteer, said his experience has always been wonderful.
“I know the value of the Cog Railway and the Auto Road but I just want to say … I don’t think there should be further development,” regardless of ownership at the top of the rock pile and that area, he said.
His comments, among the first of the night, were met with applause.
Abby Evankow of Gorham called for an environmental assessment before any plan is approved. She suggested a facilitator be hired to help integrate the assessment into the plan.
“Protect and preserve are the first two priorities,” she said.
Rick Davis of Conway also spoke. He said he has lived in the valley for 70 years and has seen growth.
“This plan is just going to bring more and more people to Mount Washington,” he said. “If you are going to go with this plan and you have that many more people up there, what is the plan to address the stress?”
Bradley suggested he read Page 11, which includes water and sewer upgrades.
“It’s my hope … that we will provide the funds for the environmental assessment and … use the capital budget process” to implement recommendations,” he said.
“This is designed to be a living document, which can be amended,” Bradley said.
A number of people were there to express concern about the proposed “Lizzie’s Station,” a plan by the Cog Rail to build a seasonal hotel 500 feet below the summit on property outside of the state park.
The land abuts that of the U.S. Forest Service and would require development approval by officials in Coos County Planning Commission.
Davis said the concept of having 18 seasonal cars used as a hotel sitting up in that wind on the edge of the Great Gulf Wilderness is perilous.
“I don’t think this is well-thought-out,” he said.
He noted there are endangered birds and plants on the summit that would be further imperiled.
Donna Day of Madison said a few analyses are being done including the master plan and Lizzie’s Station. She wanted to know how they would be accomplished and the costs.
Bradley said the environmental assessment would cost the state “six or seven figures,” and would have to come from a state legislative appropriation and that the Lizzie’s Station proposal would be totally different and plans would be borne by the developer.
It is likely that the environmental process would be a lengthy process, he said. The Mount Washington Commission would recommend a plan for an environmental assessment to lawmakers and Bradley noted all commissioners now agree that an environmental assessment is needed.
“It would be wonderful for voices like yours to support such a plan,” Bradley said to her.
Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said that the path for Lizzie’s Station is a separate one and the meeting was about the master plan for the park.
In the past, the Cog has had other plans for construction on the top of the mountain which have been withdrawn. In March, it offered a scaled-down plan.
Stewart said the state did enter into an agreement with the Cog that said that if Lizzie’s Station is approved, the state would automatically clarify and amend what the Cog’s rights would be at the summit and it would make sure that it did not expand its footprint “an inch for the summit.”
It was signed by the attorney general and was recently approved by the state’s Executive Council.
Charlene Brown of Conway asked who speaks for the mountain. She said she wanted leaders to keep that in mind.
Some noted that the document should address climate change that is occurring and how that should be incorporated into the master plan.
In October, the commission will get together and take action on the plan based on the suggestions received.
