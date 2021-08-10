CONWAY — In the longest public comment portion of a Conway School Board meeting in years, local citizens aired concerns Monday night about children possibly having to wear cloth masks for a second consecutive school year due to COVID-19. They voiced fears of long-term masking and asked the board to make masks optional when school begins on Sept. 2.
A parent and child gave a demonstration of CO2 levels during mask-wearing, while Center Conway resident Steven Steiner displayed his middle finger in response to possible mandatory mask-wearing during the first of two public comment sections, with the first one lasting 45 minutes.
About 32 locals, from Madison to Bartlett, attended the meeting held in the Professional Development Center within the SAU 9 Office, which was also attended by five of seven school board members and school administrators.
“We're not anti-(vaxxers), we’re not anti-maskers, we’re not anti-anything,” Kevin Clifford of Madison told them. “In fact, we're pro-choice for everybody and freedom for everybody.
"I was prepared to come here today with a multitude of studies and evidence regarding masks. But after the pandemic response committee meeting last Thursday night, I decided this would be a fruitless endeavor,” he said. (See related story.)
Instead, Clifford and his son, Danya, offered a mask demonstration.
“(There is a study that) talks about whether or not these masks are harmful to our children,” Mr. Clifford said. “And one of the questions is whether or not carbon dioxide levels increase, and whether the oxygen levels decrease and there seems to be a school of thought amongst many physicians, which are being censored, that this is the case.”
Danya, who will be a freshman at Kennett High, donned a standard light blue mask.
Clifford held up a device which he said was a carbon dioxide meter. “It reads ambient carbon dioxide, relative humidity and also the temperature. Right now, we're showing about 690 parts per million of carbon dioxide in this room, which is probably pretty normal considering the number of people in here.”
But when he held it under his son's mask, Danya’s reading reached 4,000 parts per million.
“You think this is normal?” Clifford said. “This isn't normal. You're asphyxiating our children with a polypropylene mask. How long do you want this to go on?”
“Until he dies,” Dr. Eugene Long of Eaton answered from the audience. “You’re asphyxiating the student. It’s child cruelty.”
Clifford said Helen Crowell, the school nurse at Josiah Bartlett Elementary, had said at the Zoom meeting, "You shouldn't be listening 'the crazies.’ "
He then gestured to the crowd. "Yes, look behind me, these are the crazies that Mr. Lentini and Mrs. Crowell believe shouldn't be listened to, should be marginalized and diminished. If these crazies are the moms and dads that love support and cherish their children, I'm proud to be associated with them. And I stand strong with these crazies. All we hear is follow the science, follow the science, follow the science ... the same science that brought us chemical and biological weapons that kill innocent people.”
Danya told the board he returned to Kennett Middle School in January after doing remote learning for the first semester.
“I was told to put a mask on my nose; however, there were times I was just trying to get a breath of fresh air. I didn't feel well. I was written up for trying to breathe. I wish I had more mask breaks because we had to sit in the same room all day, and we never got to talk or mix with other students or friends. Our only mask breaks were when we ate at our desks in the room we were in day after day. … Please don’t force us to wear masks.”
Candy (Tremblay) Allen, a parent from Bartlett, said masks have brought on anxiety issues with her stepdaughter.
“When she would ask if she could take the mask off, she was told no,” she said. “And she was forced to wear masks outside while separating from people during gym class and she was having such a hard time breathing. She has had issues with anxiety because of these masks.”
Nicole Nordlund of Madison, who called the CO2 demonstration “terrifying,” said at Madison Elementary School, kids only had to wear masks in the hallway. That's the only time they put on a mask. In the last two weeks of school, they were 100 percent mask optional. And it's my understanding, unfortunately, the Conway kids didn't even get to experience that when the state recommended that it be optional.”
Seth Allen of Bartlett, a parent and volunteer baseball coach at Kennett High, said he witnessed times when athletes on the field were wearing their masks around their chins.
“The mask is not being worn correctly period, because they can't breathe with it on,” he said.
Susan Hirtle, a parent from Madison, wanted to know the names of everyone who decides if masks are mandated.
“I would like to know who to hold responsible for the consequences of mask wearing,” she said. “I would like their names. I would like the medical professionals that you are talking to who are giving you their science, their opinions, their literature. I would like those names to be listed so that parents, if there are negative health repercussions on our children due to oxygen deprivation, that the parents can go to those people and they will suffer the consequences because if anyone hurts my children, there are consequences.”
Steiner, head of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee, said the mask issue is a passionate one to him.
“I think back to what I would have done in high school in 1979,” he said. “I would have gotten my fellow students together, and we would have taken our masks off and we would not have put them on. I would tell every child in this town, do not wear your mask. You don’t have to wear your masks.”
Steiner added: “I'm telling every damn family, don't listen to these people. They tell you to wear a mask, give them this," he said, as he held up his middle finger.
The school board has a policy not to respond during public comments.
The SAU Re-Entry Committee will submit a 13-page re-entry plan to the full SAU 9 Board (made up of board members from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton and Jackson) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School) for a vote. The board can accept the committee’s plan or adopt it or decline it.
The Conway School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 8 p.m. in the auditorium, where it will vote on the plan.
