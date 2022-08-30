CONWAY — Summer is over for teachers and staff, and students across the Mount Washington Valley return to their classroomsin a few days.
For the first time in two school years, masks will not be required on opening day.
“It was nice to start the year seeing everyone’s faces and having more in-person meetings,” Jay Robinson, superintendent of MSAD 72, said Tuesday.
In MSAD 72, school starts at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, while in SAU 9, classes are scheduled to begin on Thursday; and in SAU 13, school is slated to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The first day of classes at Fryeburg Academy is also set for Tuesday.
Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School is scheduled to open Thursday with a half day of classes with dismissal at noon, while the Robert Frost Charter School has its first day of class planned for next Tuesday.
In SAU 9, which covers Kennett High, Kennett Middle; Conway Elementary; John H. Fuller and Pine Tree Elementary schools in Conway along with the Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, members of the Class of 2026 attended Freshman Orientation on Tuesday. It was the first opportunity for these Eagles to check out their nest for the next four years.
At Kennett High School, the school day will be a little bit longer, returning to the pre-COVID schedule. Classes will start at 7:30 and dismissal will be at 2:22 p.m. Dismissal had been at 1:40 p.m. the past two years.
For MSAD 72, which included the New Suncook School in Lovell, Maine; the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine; and the Brownfield-Denmark School in Denmark, Maine, there will be no school on Friday or Labor Day Monday.
“Our staff has spent Monday and Tuesday of this week finalizing everything in advance of students’ return on Wednesday,” Superintendent Jay Robinson said on Tuesday. “While we don’t necessarily have anything ‘special’ planned, I know that everyone is eager to welcome back our students and to kick off what we all hope will be a positive 2022-2023 school year.”
He added: “In my conversations with all staff members (Monday), I felt that it was important to stress that as much as we’d like to pretend the pandemic never happened, it did (and still is), and the negative impact is probably still with many of us (staff, students, families). That means that we need to work harder than ever to support positive student behavior and to address any threats to positive staff morale.
“These two areas are the major focus of the year. The administrative team had the good fortune of meeting with a group of dedicated teachers over the course of the summer, and we have developed resources to assess staff morale and to develop methods of minimizing those threats so that our staff can focus more of their energy on teaching and learning.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, which is also an early release day, a Back-to-School Night and Ice Cream Social is planned at the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine, with grades K-4 from 5-6 p.m., followed by grades 5-8 from 6-7 p.m.
There are few new faces in the district this fall.
“This year, we have a total of 17 new teachers, and we feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with this very talented group of educators,” said Robinson. “They have very diverse backgrounds and levels of experience, and I look forward to seeing them in action this year.”
Robinson shared his hope for this school year.
“My hope for the year is that our entire staff can work collaboratively to support each other, which will better enable us to support our students,” he said. “Educating children is challenging on a good day, but it takes the efforts of all of us to bring everything together to sustain what has been a positive start.”
Monday was a fun day, according to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, who met with all of the teachers and staff from around the SAU at Kennett High School.
“We had a great kickoff,” he said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “It was the first time since 2019 that we’ve been able to do this in person. It’s nice to kind of get back into the groove.”
Richard had everyone stand and then asked people who were in their first year in the district to take a seat. Slowly, fewer and fewer people remained standing until it was just Brenda Harmon.
“Brenda has been with the district 38 years,” Richard said, adding she receive a nice round of applause recognizing her accomplishment. Pine Tree sixth-grade teacher Peg Horan was second at 37 years and counting.
Richard also shared an early morning photo of a spectacular sunrise from this summer on Conway Lake that Kurt Erickson, a fourth-fifth grade teacher at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, took when the two crossed canoes on the water.
“I think we all like to catch sunrises and catch sunsets,” he said. “To me, that’s a metaphor for teaching. Some days are sunny and some are rainy or a little cloudy, we get little bits of it, but when you have that sunrise or sunset moment, it makes what we do all worthwhile.”
Richard attend the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy’s open house at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport on Saturday and had a sunrise moment.
“A young man was looking across at me and he looked kind of familiar,” he said. “He came over and said, ‘Hey, Chief,’ and it took me a minute but it was Nick Gamache, a former student I hadn’t seen in 24 years. He’s been living in North Carolina. He thanked Ed Bergeron (former owner of HEB Engineering) for putting on the bridge construction contests when he was at Kennett and he won the Golden Compass Award (for drafting). For Nick to share that memory and for it to still mean a lot to him, that's a sunrise moment for sure.”
Like Robinson, Richard is hoping for a bit more normal school year.
“I think we’re going to be able to get back to honoring some of the traditions,” he said. “We’re all looking forward to opening the doors and getting parents in the buildings.”
Richard added: “Our goal has always been to keep students and staff safe and healthy. Kids adapted pretty well to the inconveniences, but (the pandemic) also created some (social-emotional and academic) gaps that we have to take on.”
One person excited about the new school year is new Conway Elementary School Principal Katy Meserve, who met with her staff on Monday and can’t wait to see the young Cougars arrive on Thursday.
“An amazing first day at Conway El with the whole staff,” she shared on Facebook. “I am proud to be a Cougar! Thank you for making me feel so welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.