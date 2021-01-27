emic hit home on the local restaurant front with a vengeance last week, forcing several establishments to close temporarily and visitors
Among eateries posting they were closed due to COVID but would reopen soon after cleaning and quarantining were Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Tavern in North Conway; Sunrise Shack in Glen; Horsefeathers Restaurant in North Conway; May Kelly’s Cottage in North Conway; Wildcat Tavern in Jackson; Fiesta Jalisco’s Mexican restaurant in North Conway; and Tuckerman Restaurant and Tavern in Intervale.
The Sunrise Shack, a breakfast eatery that had set up outdoor picnic tables last summer to increase its seating, posted on Facebook on Jan. 19: “Here’s the post that you hope not to have to write … Out of an abundance of caution, The Shack is going to shut down starting tomorrow due a COVID exposure. We’re hopeful that this shutdown will be limited to a week.”
More recently, it posted a video of a hazmat-suited Moose Painting employee spraying disinfectant on surfaces of the emptied-out restaurant and said it planned to open this Friday, Jan. 29.
Tuckerman’s in Intervale posted Jan. 22: “In the best interest of the health and safety of our guests, staff, and community, we are once again shutting down for the weekend due to a member of our staff testing positive for COVID-19. We will be getting all of our employees tested and will reopen when we know the negative test results.”
For those who have not yet had to close, like the Red Fox Bar & Grille in Jackson, they count their blessings, with the owner there saying he feels like so far they have “dodged a bullet.”
The numerous shutdowns proved a blessing to such eateries, with many reporting they were mobbed last weekend. Nora Mulkern Bean, manager of the Shannon Door Pub in Jackson, said they had their busiest day in a year. “We were slammed, and we had people waiting out on the deck and in their cars as we don’t take reservations. Many were there for takeout.”
She added that her heart goes out to the restaurateurs who had to temporarily close.
“I’m not saying hey this is great, having that business (as some people did say they came because other restaurants were closed) — we feel for all of our fellow restaurateurs in the valley,” said Bean, daughter of co-owners Tess and Tom Mulkern.
“To have one or two closed at a time, as we have had in the past, is one thing — but to have five or six is another,” said Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals, the group of 25 independently owned local restaurants.
“It’s very hard to lose business on a winter weekend, and I know that everyone is working as hard as they can to keep everyone safe.”
Rob Peterson, owner of Horsefeathers Restaurant of North Conway, told the Sun on Tuesday that he hopes after a “thorough cleaning” to reopen Thursday for lunch with half of the restaurant available and staffed.
Peterson said the downtown eatery had to close down “last weekend and earlier this week” after two employees — one in the kitchen, who was asymptomatic, and a bartender/waitstaff person in the front of the house — tested positive for the virus. The rest of the staff was sent to Cranmore Health Partners in North Conway and all tested negative, Peterson said.
“Everyone has been tested, and other than the two staffers, everyone has been negative,” said Peterson.
He confirmed that unlike many local restaurants, Horsefeathers does not do contact tracing signups.
“No, we are not taking people’s names when they come in the door,” said Peterson. “We are fully capable of figuring it out without adding another deterrent between our staff and customers for people entering my place.”
Like Horsefeathers, many of the restaurants have reopened or are reopening soon. The Wildcat Tavern and Tuckerman’s reopened Tuesday; Moat Mountain Smokehouse and May Kelly’s were to reopen today at noon.
Stu Dunlop, general manager/owner of the Wildcat, said restaurateurs’ concern is safety of customers and staff alike. One employee who had become ill but who did not have any contact with the public was sent home last Thursday, leading the Wildcat to close Friday, Dunlop said. The staff all tested negative.
“This was actually our third time that we had closed — the first two times were from customers who had called us to say they had tested positive so we had all our staff tested and closed for a few days then. They all tested negative then, too,” Dunlop said.
Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro in North Conway was closed to indoor dining but did offer takeout over the weekend. They did not have a COVID-19 confirmation, said Marcello, but closed out of safety concerns for staff. The bistro is to reopen for indoor dining Friday.
“I had thought about closing down because of everything going on but decided to go back to what we were doing last spring and to offer takeout,” Marcello said.
Establishments that had to close in the past but have since reopened include the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen and The Met Coffeehouse of North Conway and of Settlers Green, along with Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli.
Fiesta Jalisco’s Mexican eatery reopened last Friday after closing for two weeks due to three employees testing positive, said owner Jesus Guzman.
The virus has hit more than just restaurants. Lucy Hardware in Intervale, for example, closed Jan. 18 due to a case of COVID but has since reopened last Saturday, according to its Facebook page.
