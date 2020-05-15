CONWAY — Since March 15, when the Conway School District went to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the principal of Pine Tree School in Center Conway has been reading bedtime stories to her Pandas on the elementary school's Facebook page.
Dr. Aimee Frechette, 38, who as a child attended Pine Tree, has been principal there since 2011.
On the first night of the online stories, she garnered more than 17,000 views, and an average of 600 viewers still tune in nightly.
Initially thinking it might be only a two-week separation, Frechette said she started reading the stories as a way to stay in contact with her students. But remote learning stretched from April to May 4, and now to the end of the school year.
At 62 nights and counting, Frechette said she has had no shortage of books to read, and gets suggestions from students, staff and community members.
“Hey Pine Tree Pandas, it’s Mrs. Frechette and I’m, here to read you another bedtime story,” is how Frechette starts most of her videos.
Bedtime story No. 1 was "When I Grow Up," by "Weird Al" Yankovic. It drew 17,000 views on Facebook and 152 comments, with 172 shares and 256 thumbs-up.
“Hi Pine Tree Pandas, it’s Mrs. Frechette," she started her video. "I’m here to tell you how much I’m going to miss your beautiful smiling faces in school tomorrow and over the next couple of weeks. So, until I get to see your lovely faces back at school, each night I am going to read to you a bedtime story.
“This was awesome,” wrote Holly Fouler. “Calvin says he can’t wait for tomorrow night! Thank you so much for reading to us!”
Linda Burns posted" “Aimee, you just hit it out of the park! We are so blessed to have you in our community!”
Aly McAllister posted: “What a great idea! Thanks for the story. Jack wants to be a police officer and Maren wants to be a baby kangaroo.”
Michelle Dolan posted: “So, my kids don’t go to your school, we live a few hours away in another state. I saw this on a friend’s page because his kids attend your school. I love this idea though! Can I share this? Or would that be super weird?”
Mason and Mason Insurance posted: “Mrs. Frechette, this was amazing! Thanks for a great story — Mason & Mason crew members are pretty sure they just want to be awesome like you and the Pine Tree Pandas when they grow up.”
Frechette admits she was “blown away” by the response.
“The first one was crazy, 17,000 views? I never, ever would have imagined that,” she said. “It’s been really fun.
“It’s not a novel idea,” Frechette admitted. “I know there are other people, famous people, who are doing this, too.”
Frechette has had the occasional family member make a cameo visit during for the stories, which typically run 7-10 minutes in length.
On April 6, daughter Izzy joined mom for the bedtime story, “Izzy, the Ice Cream Fairy,” which was one of her favorite books as a second-grader.
“It’s a very special day in the Frechette house,” her mother told the viewers. “Izzy is 13 today, and she’s doing a little bit of pampering, which is why she’s wearing a face mask and cucumbers on her eyes." The video drew 613 views.
“Too Many Toys" was the choice on March 19, drawing 1,900 viewers who got to see Boomer, the family cat, make a couple of cameo appearance.
On April 12, "because Mrs. Frechette is very busy," Izzy appeared as Matilda Wormwood from Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” to read with a perfect British accent, “When I Grow Up." It attracted 812 views.
“Wonderful job Izzy!,” wrote Kimberly Infringer. “Wonderful accent!! We have tickets to see you in 'Matilda,' can’t wait to see you perform when M&D comes back.”
Frechette routinely encourages her Pandas and their parents to read together.
“I’ve had people share videos of children reading to their stuffed animals, it’s great to see,” she said.
Frechette is far from tired of reading bedtime stories.
“It’s a blast,” she said. “Who doesn’t want to read to kids? I think we need some normalcy in our routine in these scary times. I hope I can provide some of that.”
