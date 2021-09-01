CONWAY — Local outdoor industry leaders expressed their concern about climate change during a virtual Climate Action Campaign press conference event that took place Tuesday afternoon.
The event, hosted by the New Hampshire League of Conservation Voters, was part of a $10 million grassroots campaign conducted throughout August and September in 12 states to demand ambitious investments in clean energy, environmental justice and climate solutions organized by the Climate Action Campaign.
The two local speakers were Center Conway resident Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, and Kearsarge resident Tyler Ray of the Granite Outdoor Alliance. Others were Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Rob Werner of the League of Conservation Voters New Hampshire and Dr. Elizabeth Burakowski, research assistant professor in the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans and Space at the University of New Hampshire.
The speakers urged U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) to support these federal climate investments. They also thanked U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster (both D-N.H.) for supporting President Joe Biden’s budget in the House of Representatives and investing in climate action.
Keeler said during an average winter, skiers spend $400 million in New Hampshire and bring in $36 million in tax revenue for the state and municipalities. She said the ski industry employs up to about 10,000 people at peak season.
“Our industry faces challenges and threats due to an increasingly warming climate,” said Keeler.
“Science shows that our winters are getting shorter overall, in the opportunities for making snow which is an adaptation to unpredictable and variable winters that our industry relies on, are getting narrower as well,” she said.
“This is reflected in the length of our 2021 season, which had a one- to two-week later started for ski areas and several clothes earlier than they had planned due to extra warm temperatures in March.”
Climate change affects cross-country skiing even more, because few Nordic trails are made with artificial snow.
Burakowski said the record for the warmest winter in northern New Hampshire was set in 2021. The 2021 winter, on a statewide basis, was among the 15 warmest since 1896.
She said the ski industry has invested in efficient technology to reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in summer attractions as a hedge.
Keeler added: “So while the businesses that make up our winter economy are making efforts to curb the impacts of the climate crisis locally, the only way that we’re going to have a real results in preserving winter, and the many industries and jobs that rely on it, is through a concerted collaborative effort at the federal level to address the burden of the climate crisis places on businesses throughout the nation.”
From now until mid-September, U.S. House and Senate committees will work out the details and the specific funding levels of the Build Back Better Budget.
It’s anticipated that the House will vote on the final budget Sept 22-24. From Sept. 27-30, it is anticipated that the Senate will vote on the final BBBB and then the House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill soon after.
Ray said his organization is a responsible trade group with 65 members. He supports “bold climate investments” that are pending in Congress.
“One of the really important messages that we stress and great outdoors the fact that the economy and the outdoors are inextricably linked. And quite frankly, that’s the case whether you’re in New Hampshire or New Mexico,” said Ray.
“We can’t have a healthy sustainable economy if the environment in which we live is not thriving and built to last,” he said.
David Brooks of the Concord Monitor covered the press conference live and said he was going to be the “wet blanket.” He said the message about climate change is something he’s heard for a decade.
“How can you say that this isn’t just the same complaints we’ve been having for a long time that haven’t produced much?” he asked.
Panelists pointed to the Biden administration’s willingness to take on the issue as well as growing public support. Ray also said the business community is jumping in. He said the outdoor industry wasn’t even quantified until a federal bill was passed to do so in 2016.
“Tourism, (the) outdoors, have been taken for granted,” said Ray.
“Now what we’re seeing is, ‘Hey, we need to take care of our backyard, because this supports who we are.’
“That’s why that’s why folks live here, for that way of life. ... It’s exciting to see these proposals now come to the fore, and changes are on the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.