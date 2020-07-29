ALBANY — A North Conway man is accused of exposing himself to children at Lower Falls earlier this month. He was arrested last week and released on personal recognizance.
Richard Solis, 50, of North Conway was charged with Class B felony “indecent exposure and lewdness” for an alleged incident at the U.S. Forest Service’s Lower Falls Recreation Site in Albany on July 12.
The site is billed as the “the most popular destination on the Kancamagus Highway,” according to the Forest Service. The Swift River flows into a “large pool.”
Lower Falls has an 80-car parking lot and a number of amenities.
According to Assistant Carroll County Attorney Thomas Palermo’s criminal complaint, Solis put his hand down his pants and rubbed his genitals “under circumstances that may reasonably be construed as being for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal and knowing he was in the presence of at least five people, including two children.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, State Trooper Eryn Murphy, who also wrote the affidavit, was dispatched to the scene for the report of a “suspicious man making women and children uncomfortable.”
Murphy said she arrived at the scene and spoke with Park Ranger Katie Ellis, who told her a family witnessed “the man performing lewd acts in public in front of them and their children.
Solis told Murphy he was looking for his friend, whom he’d arrived with.
“Solis admitted to urinating in public under the bridge with other people around, but he denied any act of lewdness,” Murphy said.
Three witnesses told Murphy they saw Solis walking up and down the river and hiding behind rocks and trees while staring at their daughter, who was in her twenties. Two children were present, age 2 and 6.
The young woman’s brother said he tried to block Solis’ view of his sister but that Solis would keep moving around, seeking a better vantage point.
One of the witnesses went to confront Solis and allegedly saw his arm halfway down his pants to his elbow.
Solis was arrested at the scene and charged with a Class B misdemeanor and later booked at the Conway police station. The charge was later increased to a felony because children were involved.
An arrest warrant was granted July 16. Solis was rearrested on that warrant July 23. He was transported to Conway’s District Court for processing and then released again on personal recognizance.
His bail conditions state he must refrain from any use of alcohol and stay away from Lower Falls.
According to Carroll Superior Court, Solis’ arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.
