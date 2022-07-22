By Karen Cummings
Every day an interesting little tidbit of regional history shows up on my Facebook page and, I’m gathering, on that of many others.
One day it’s a photo of the meager graduating class of Fryeburg Academy of 100 years ago complete with names to go with the faces along with a brief background of the Academy. The short post provided information that was new to me — that Fryeburg Academy was one of the first schools to accept women.
On another completely different note, it could be a poem like this one by Gloria Clara Jean (Wiggin) Crouse (1933-1998) accompanied by an almost preposterous ad from that era:
I DON’T KNOW WHAT GOT INTO ME
I don’t know what got into me:
I sprayed a fly with DDT;
It fell, and there beside the road
‘Twas gobbled up by a tiny toad.
A bull-nosed snake came slowly by.
He ate the toad, and from the sky
A hawk swooped down and caught the snake,
And dropped it withering on the lake,
Where naturally a pickerel lay
To put the wiggling snake away.
I caught the pickerel from the pond;
–A food of which I’m very fond.
I cooked it up, as I recall
And ate it DDT and all.
I don’t know what got into me,
Except some more damn DDT!
Other posts are often photos of houses in Chatham, or in Stow, Lovell, Stoneham or Fryeburg, Maine, complete with a description of who built them and a list of its owners over the years.
Some of my favorite posts are classic pictures of one-room schoolhouse days with the year and names of those pictured — and, amazingly, there were so many one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout the region — or just of locals going about their day-to-day lives.
These are all thanks to David Crouse who started the Facebook group Cold River Chronicle in 2020. Much of what is posted is from his Cold River Chronicle newsletter, which he began in 1993 and still publishes three times a year.
“Around 1990, some folks in Stow were interested in organizing a Stow Historical Society, and I encouraged them by volunteering to produce a newsletter for the Society if they were successful,” Crouse recalls. “That didn’t happen, so I decided to publish a newsletter on my own, the Cold River Chronicle. But since I had amassed so much information on the history of the area around Stow, I decided to have the Chronicle cover all towns abutting Stow.”
Crouse, now 82 and a longtime resident of Bangor, Maine, grew up in Stow. He notes that he thinks his interest in the local history began when he was still attending a one-room grammar school back in the 1940s. “I found a copy of a 1907 register of towns from the Fryeburg area with a little history of all the towns including Chatham,” he says. “In the back of the register, there was a census listing all of the people who lived in those towns at that time and I found it all very interesting.”
Crouse, who spent his professional career as a cartographer and city and regional planner, finishing up as an antique furniture restorer, notes that he also found a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) topographic map of the Fryeburg area that included Stow and Lovell that fascinated him. “I like to think that that’s how I got into the mapping profession,” he adds.
While he attended college in Massachusetts, served in the Army from 1965 to ‘67, even being stationed in Germany, and eventually moved to Bangor in 1969, his interest in the history of all of the towns around where he grew up in Stow, Maine, never left him.
“I got my interest when I was quite young, but it was when I came to Bangor that I really had a chance to get into it a little deeper,” Crouse explains. “This was all before the internet and the Bangor library has a very good history and genealogy section.”
Crouse now does most of his research on the internet. But, the fun part for those of us who follow Cold River Chronicle on Facebook or receive his newsletter is that he is sharing his knowledge with all of us.
Former Maine state representative, current Stow selectman, and longtime Stow resident Jim Wilfong says, “I’ve known David for many years and have subscribed to Cold River Chronicle since he started it. It is a gem and David is a State of Maine treasure. Tracing the steps of the early settlers to the present is a labor of love for sure.”
Bob Hanscom of Andover, Mass., who is a distant relative of Crouse’s and has also worked with him, was also an early subscriber to the Cold River Chronicle newsletter and is a regular commentator on the Facebook posts.
“David is just such a wealth of information,” says Hanscom, whose grandparents had a big farm in North Chatham, a place where he and his family still have a summer camp. “I really enjoy his information about the houses — many of which were owned by members of my extended family.”
Hanscom has even contributed to the Cold River Chronicle newsletter in the past. Stay tuned for an upcoming write-up on the murder of his great-great grandfather, which he thinks was the first ever murder in Chatham.
Other interesting posts on the Cold River Chronicle Facebook page include paintings, some by renowned artists, that depict activities, views, and structures, some long gone. These include Weston’s Bridge over the Saco River at Fryeburg Village by local resident Benjamin T. Newman, painted in 1934, and “Ice Hole,” a painting of Kezar Lake by Marsden Hartley, a well-known Maine artist who lived a short while in Lovell, Maine.
And, did you know that Fryeburg was the setting for a popular novel written in 1881 by William Dean Howells, although the name of the town was changed to Equity, Maine? Crouse wrote that it was published in Boston by James Ripley Osgood, a native of Fryeburg, Maine, and that Howells often visited the family home (now Hastings Law Office), and was so impressed with the town that it prompted him to use it as the setting for his novel.
You don’t have to even be familiar with the area to find the posts interesting and educational. There’s the fact that some of the more prominent buildings, like churches and town offices, were built for just a few hundred dollars. You’ll learn that the early residents had to be multi-talented to eke a living out of farming as they built and expanded their houses and families.
The fun of the Cold River Chronicle page is that they are just quick little tidbits. All can sign up and even contribute. “I love to have people react how they feel,” says Crouse. “One reason why I do this is to get people interested.”
However, for those who would like to delve more deeply into all that David Crouse and the region have to offer, he has written a history of the town of Chatham, which was published in 2017 by the Chatham Historical Society for the town’s 250th anniversary.
In addition, in 2020 the Bethel Historical Society published his more comprehensive Early Families of the Cold River Valley: Stow, Maine, and Chatham, New Hampshire and a history of the town of Stow, Maine. And for just $15 per year, you can sign up to receive the much more extensive historic information via the Cold River Chronicle newsletter by emailing Crouse at chronicle93@myfairpoint.net.
And in closing, here’s an excerpt from a poem that many can relate to, written by Carlton R. Mills for a 1952 Fryeburg town meeting:
Tell me neighbor, are you weary?
Winter weather makes life dreary?
Snow on snow. ‘Tis painful, brother.
Clean the path, then comes another.
Takes a lot of apple-jack
To ease the twinges in your back.
Snows and blows. At each wind shift
Path is buried by a drift.
Our Old Farmer’s Almanac’s
Forecast’s true. Alas, alack.
For they predict, “now comes a blizzard.”
(‘Tis sad but sure) “up to your gizzard.”
They’ve gained a point, by their prophecy.
‘Tis a pain in the neck, to you and me.
Bend your back to the shovel, brother,
I could think of things that I’d do, ruther.
I was a “shaver” and lived up state
When the blizzard raged in ’88,
And not a thing worries me,
All safe and sound at my mother’s knee.
Can’t recollect, but I’ll vouch ’tis true.
There’s been more dam-damage in ‘52.
The present blizzard reached such scope
That timid folkses lost all hope.
But plows were wallowing, here and there.
And shovels flying, everywhere.
Bulldozers smashing the snowbanks back.
There’s soon a road, where there’d been no track
There are wee tots helping, with toys of tin,
With all hands working, we’re not snowed in.
As March approaches, we whoop and shout.
A Joyous gesture. We’re all ploughed out,
Without much time to spare, ‘tis true,
For the old Town Meeting of ’52.
Must say, I agree (and I hope you do, too, if you check out Cold River Chronicle) with Clyde P. Thurston who wrote this comment on a recent post: “Thank you so very much for the history lesson you give every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.