CONWAY — The man indicted on charges he drove into the Conway Public Library and caused the death of his passenger was ordered held in jail pending trial by Judge Amy Ignatius on Tuesday.
The Carroll County Superior Court judge also heard testimony from a Conway police detective who offered new details about what happened the fateful night of the accident.
Hill’s passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges May 3 and not guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.
On May 3, Ignatius ordered Hill held without bail as she said he was a danger to the public. His attorney, Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter, requested a bail hearing, arguing that Hill could be safely released because as a military man he can follow orders and would abide by bail conditions such as GPS monitoring and no driving.
Hill was injured in the crash and his attorney said his leg and hip are getting worse. “He is not a danger to the public at this point at this time. He won’t run,” said Welsh, saying Hill could live with his mother if released.
On Tuesday, Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes called for Hill to remain behind bars, citing a police investigation described by Detective Robert Theberge who was called to the stand.
Theberge described how crash data indicated the truck was going over 90 mph before the accident. Cellphone data showed that Hill and Barron left the O Club, a bar in North Conway, after 11 p.m. but before that, the truck had sped over 99 mph. They apparently went north to Story Land in Glen, where they remained for a period of time. Tynes said Hill went to Story Land to “burn donuts” in the parking lot.
Theberge said a man named Lawrence Robert was with Barron and Hill based on bar surveillance as well as photos and images taken on Barron’s phone, which indicate the driver was trying to leave a “burn mark” in the road with the truck’s tires.
The trio went back up East Side Road to Route 16 in the area of Merrill Farm Inn, where a witness said the truck forced him off the road.
Theberge said Roberts was dropped off at Lock Shop Loop shortly before the crash.
The truck was traveling over 90 mph seconds before hitting the curb by the library based on the truck’s crash data box, said Theberge, who added the truck’s computer logged “100 percent usage” of the accelerator pedal before the crash and the brake pedal was depressed.
Welsh questioned the accuracy of the truck’s accelerator data as well as a blood draw of Hill.
Tynes summed up the state’s arguments, saying Hill “was burning donuts, he was was speeding through the town. He noted Hill had at least two drinks at two bars that night and his truck contained open alcohol containers. “There’s complete disregard for the safety of the passengers, of other drivers off the road. We have drivers that were forced off the road. Again ... this callous disregard for Brooke Barron.”
Ignatius ordered Hill to continue to be held in jail. She said he’s getting adequate care as the jail is trying to schedule medical appointments for him. She also was troubled by witness accounts of Hill’s driving, and the multiple blood draws showing Hill was over the legal limit for intoxication.
“The argument to say because he was in the military he can follow orders ... I find a bit of a stretch,” said Ignatius.
“Driving intoxicated with significant alcohol in your system is not following orders of the law, and driving at excessive speed over what the speed limit is posted at is not following orders,” she added.
Ignatius said the reports that Hill might have been doing burnouts that night didn’t factor into her decision. “Driving around and doing burnouts and basically acting like an idiot — that’s not a basis to incarcerate someone,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.