CONWAY — When Allison Streeter, 9, and Ainsley Leavitt, 10, set up a neighborhood lemonade stand in Redstone a couple weeks ago, they were playing out a story told countless times across America.
Two kids with a makeshift table and handmade sign go into business to offer refreshment to passersby.
But their story has a philanthropic twist, as the girls’ $1-a-glass drinks (and cookies) raised funds to buy toys for young patients at Memorial Hospital.
There was another twist, a 21st-century one, as the two drummed up business on social media.
Alison — known is Allie — is the daughter of Anne-Marie and Will Streeter of Tamworth and attends K.A. Brett School. Ainsley is the daughter of Amanda and Matt Leavitt of Center Conway and attends Pine Tree School.
Both girls’ mothers have worked as nurses at Memorial, and Matt Leavitt is a nurse in Maine. Plus, Ainsley’s grandmother Alice Haulenbeek is a retired nurse, and Allie’s grandmother, Debbie Sweeney, has volunteered at the hospital. The girls both spend Tuesdays at their grandmothers’ houses in Redstone, which is why they set up their stand in the small triangle park on Route 302.
They came to the North Conway hospital with their grandmothers and mothers on Tuesday morning to present a donation of crayons, coloring books, matchbox cars, Play-Doh and other toys for use in the pediatric medical-surgical unit.
Allie and Ainsley’s one-day lemonade stand on Aug. 2 raised $50 for the toys.
It no doubt helped that it was a hot, muggy day and the thought of a cool drink in the shade of the trees of the little triangle park in Redstone was probably inviting, but the girls said as word spread on social media, many people overpaid for their lemonade, and some stopped just to give a donation.
Then the medical staff at the hospital added $100 in a two-for-one match.
“We heard about them raising money and we said if you’re doing that, we’ll match you because that’s such a wonderful contribution,” said Mary Vigeant, president of hospital medical staff and emergency department nurse practitioner. She said, “We wrote them a check,” and the girls did the shopping.
Memorial President Art Mathisen commented: “I think it’s above and beyond what a 9- and 10-year-old are typically doing during summer months on their time off.”
Hospital officials said that to their knowledge, it was the first lemonade stand fundraiser for the hospital.
Development Director Dawn Morrison said third-party fundraisers are “always nice things to have happened because you’re not expecting them. This is very heartwarming.”
Of the girls, Vigeant said, “Both of them have nursing in their genes, but more important, compassion and care. They could have spent their summer sitting at the beach, but they didn’t choose that. It’s impressive.”
As to their inspiration, Sweeney said that while an email was sent to volunteers saying toys were needed for the med-surge unit, and the girls “hear plenty of talk about medical matters at home,” no one prompted them to hold the fundraiser.
The girls just said they wanted to buy things for other kids.
Allie said it would be nice to do “so they can have things to play while they are waiting for surgeries and stuff.”
Haulenbeek said, “They do want to do some more. Summer’s almost over, so we’ll see.”
Future lemonade stands aside, the girls should be ready for another American tradition, answering that back-to-school question, “What did you do on your summer vacation?”
