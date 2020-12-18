Greetings from snowy Mount Washington Valley. The valley received 6-10 inches of light, fluffy snow courtesy of Winter Storm Gail, which was the gift that kept giving, as parts of the Granite State received a mind-boggling 3 feet of snow.
This snowfall, combined with cold temperatures allowing snowmaking around the clock, means ski season is really underway. By the end of the weekend, we anticipate all Mount Washington Valley ski resorts to be open. Here’s the scoop ...
Alpine resorts
Black Mountain — Projected opening day is Saturday, Dec. 19. The Jackson resort received 6 inches of new snow Thursday.
“We need your help as we adjust to new guidelines and play catch-up as Mother Nature didn’t start December off as we would’ve wished,” Black Mountain’s Facebook page stated Thursday. “Only the Platter Pull will be open and servicing its terrain, but tickets will be $20 if you want to ride our classic surface lift!”
Bretton Woods — Open daily with 19 trails, 119 total acres of skiable terrain. Four lifts open on Friday. Base depths: 10-18 inches. Received 6 inches on Thursday, making it 27 inches natural snowfall to date this season.
Cranmore — Open daily with 12 groomed trails, 41 acres of skiable terrain. Three lifts open Friday. Base depth: 13-17 inches. Snowmaking underway. Received 6 inches of new snow on Thursday. Adventure Park closed midweek, open weekends. All tickets must be purchased online, and quantities are limited.
King Pine — Opened for the season on Friday. Received 11 inches of snow on Thursday. Five trials and three lift were open on Friday. Opening date for Pine Meadows Tubing Park and Tohko Dome Skating Rink is planned for Dec. 26, conditions permitting.
Cross-country
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Opening day to be determined based upon snowfall. The touring center in Bartlett Village received 7 inches of fresh snow from Winter Storm Gail. “Due to COVID-19, we will be minimizing close contact this year,” Bear Notch stated on its website. Bear Notch is offering gift certificates for the holidays, including a 20 percent discount on new equipment packages
Bretton Woods Nordic Center — Open for the season. Recent snowfall: 6 inches. Total snowfall this season: 27 inches. Sixteen of 23 trails are skate groomed, representing 36.1K of terrain.
Great Glen Trails — Open with 40K of skiing with 10K tracked and 10K skate groomed. The new 7 inches of snow paved the way to open 40 of snowshoe terrain. Average depth: 3-7 inches with 20 inches of snowfall to date.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation — Open for the season. “JacksonXC picked up 6-8 inches of absolutely ideal packable powder snow on Thursday, not ‘the storm of the century’ that some parts of New England received, but very welcome indeed,” the JSTF website states with 36.3K open with 35K groomed, 20K track set. Depth: 4-10 inches.
Purity Spring XC and Snowshoe Preserve — Opening day anticipated for Dec. 26, conditions dependent.
Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation — Opening day is still yet to be determined but the latest snow was a big boost.
