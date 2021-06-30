CONWAY — Conway’s affordable housing lack hit home during the town’s search to fill the town planner position.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen at their Tuesday meeting: “Our top candidate has not yet formally accepted the post offered to her because she and her husband have not yet been able to find housing, so they want to hold off signing anything until they can resolve that.
“I have put the word out to my Realtor friends in the valley, so hopefully they will be able to find something. If anyone has something, please contact me,” Holmes said, noting that the candidate and her husband are from Vermont and have two dogs.
“They have good references,” Holmes said. He did not divulge the name of the applicant.
Holmes said last week he was expecting to be able to make an announcement about replacing Planning Director Tom Irving, who retired last Friday at the age of 62.
At Irving’s last Conway Planning Board meeting June 24, he was applauded for his 22 years of service by board members.
After that session, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter shared that selectmen had met in non-public session at their June 22 meeting with a leading candidate whom Porter described as having experience in the issues the town was seeking in a successor to Irving.
That Vermont candidate was the person referenced by Holmes at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting.
“She is adept at master planning updates, zoning, short-term rentals … so we will see,” said Porter when asked about the search process.
In the meantime, the town has contracted with Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers of South Portland to assist in site-plan reviews and to help with the transition once a new town planning director is hired.
Sitting in on last Thursday’s planning board meeting was Will Haskell, head of the Municipal Group at Gorrill Palmer. On their website, he is described as having 25 years of experience in designing, constructing and maintaining civil infrastructure, including drainage, sewers, roads, pedestrian, commercial, residential and municipal facilities.
The Conway Planning Board next meets July 8. Among the agenda items is a proposed 19,028-square foot Tractor Supply store off Hemlock Lane and the North-South Road.
The applicant, Fairway Nominee Trust/New England Retail Properties wants access off the North-South Road noting their business would not generate heavy vehicle traffic, but planning board members in prior sessions have opposed that proposal ot have access via the North-South Road because they do not want traffic flow on that artery to become further congested.
A third roundabout on the North-South Road is to be built as part of the conditions for opening a Market Basket store at Settlers Streetside.
The planning board meets at Conway Town Hall at 7 p.m.
