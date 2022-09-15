Scott Kudrick 2.JPG

Scott Kudrick is seen at a Feb. 8 Conway selectmen’s meeting. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The short-term rental owner, man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, recently pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he committed voter fraud in 2021. 

Scott Kudrick, 50, was arrested Aug. 10 and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced the same day. 

