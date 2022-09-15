CONWAY — The short-term rental owner, man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, recently pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he committed voter fraud in 2021.
Scott Kudrick, 50, was arrested Aug. 10 and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced the same day.
Kudrick who is identified as being from Norwell, Mass., is charged with submitting a voter registration form containing false material information and then voting in the April 13, 2021, Conway town election.
The charges filed against Kudrick are for violations of RSA 659:34,I(e), Wrongful Voting, a Class B felony; RSA 659:34, I(a), Wrongful Voting, a Class A misdemeanor; and RSA 641:3, I(b)(2), Unsworn Falsification, a misdemeanor.
Class B felony charges carry a penalty range of 3½ to seven years in prison and a fine of up $2,000. Class A misdemeanor charges carry a maximum penalty of up to one year of imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
Pursuant to the New Hampshire Constitution, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state’s election laws shall lose the right to vote in this state.
On Tuesday, Kudrick through his attorney Alan J. Cronheim, of Sisti Law Office, with several branches in New Hampshire, filed a waiver of arraignment and not-guilty pleas to the charges. This means he didn't have to come to court for an arraignment and bail hearing on Thursday.
A bail order approved by Judge Amy Ignatius on Wednesday said Kudrick is on personal recognizance bail and would be living at a home in Norwell, Mass., that he has owned with his wife, Amy, since 2004.
A warrant article on that ballot in 2021 dealt with whether short-term rentals should be allowed anywhere in town where single family residences can be located.
The civil case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from the town vote in 2021, when residents rejected the proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town.
As a defendant in the lawsuit, Kudrick defeated the town in Superior Court. The town appealed and now the case is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Details of the criminal case were revealed in Attorney General's Investigator Anna Brewer-Croteau's probable cause statement.
The statement says the case came to the state's attention on April 23 when an Intervale neighbor of Kudrick's called the state's election law unit to complain she saw Kudrick vote and knew Conway was not his primary residence.
"(The woman) checked his New Hampshire Voter Registration Form that he completed the day of the election and found that it showed his "domicile address" at 78 Grove Street ... which she knows to the be address of the North Conway Post Office," said Croteau.
Croteau then checked Kudrick's motor vehicle records and found that in 2019, he listed the post office's address as his address. However, his most recent driver's renewal in 2021 gave an address of 95 Dinsmore Road, North Conway.
Croteau said the Intervale neighbor's husband told him Kudrick had told them he lives in Norwell, Mass.
Croteau found Kudrick does own a home in Norwell along with his wife, Amy. He also has "many" properties in Conway, Croteau said, and "all but one," the Dinsmore Road property, are short-term rentals.
Croteau went to 95 Dinsmore Road and met his neighbor who said Kudrick owns the house but lets his employee, James "Jimmy" Merritt, stay there.
"Information provided by the male across the street from 95 Dinsmore Road was corroborated by a March 25, 2021, Conway Planning Board meeting where Mr. Kudrick testified," said Croteau.
"He stated that 'Jimmy' and his kids live at the Dinsmore Road property, but Kudrick did not mention or allude to the fact he also resides there. This was 19 days prior to the election where he claimed to domicile in Conway using the 78 Grove Street address, the physical address of the post office."
She said records from Norwell, Mass., show that while Kudrick didn't vote in the May 2021 Norwell town election, he did vote there in the 2020 November general election and the primary in March 2020 and was considered an "active voter."
Croteau spoke to Kudrick on March 9. He told her he's lived at 95 Dinsmore Road since 2018 or 2019 now lives with Merritt while his wife and kids are in Norwell but he visits his family often. He said the reason he started living in North Conway was because of a 2018 Driving Under the Influence conviction.
Kudrick also added that he was his father's primary caregiver until his father, Peter, who lived in Carver, Mass., died in March of 2020. An obituary written by the Kudrick family says Scott and Amy Kudrick live in Norwell.
Croteau said she found Kudrick's son goes to Thayer Academy in Braintree, Mass., and the school registration card shows he lives in Norwell with Amy. Four out of five credit cards Kudrick have were connected to the Norwell address; the other had an address of 78 Grove St.
According to Croteau, results of a search for his phone records show that between Feb. 28, 2021, and June 2021, Kudrick was in North Conway/Bartlett 31 days, one of which was April 13.
"In the same Verizon records it showed that during that same period, Mr. Kudrick was in Norwell, Mass., all but 13 days — for a total of 109 out of 122 days," said Croteau.
"Of those days, seven of them, he was neither in Norwell, Mass., or North Conway/Bartlett, NH."
In January, his Intervale neighbors said Kudrick lied to the EPA. Kudrick had been scraping paint off the 1785 Inn (which he owns) and needed to have remediation due to the probability of lead paint.
"When confronted by inspector Magoon, he stated the building was his home, and the people scraping paint were his friends, not employees, so there was no EPA regulation violation," Crotreau wrote.
